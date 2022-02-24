Hawks vs Bulls Odds, Prediction and Preview | Free NBA Picks

Leading into Thursday night’s intraconference rematch, the Atlanta Hawks are playing the Chicago Bulls on the road; free NBA picks are here. While Trae Young and the Hawks have won back-to-back contests, the Bulls are on a five-game winning streak. Keep reading for Hawks vs Bulls preview content.

Which Eastern Conference team will have their win streak snapped tonight? Chicago has only eight losses at home this season. Including the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are featured below.

Hawks vs Bulls — Game Information

Hawks vs Bulls Odds | NBA Picks

With over half of the 2021-22 NBA regular season completed, the Hawks and Bulls are two completely different teams. So far, the Hawks are 20-15 as favorites, 8-15 as underdogs and 10-18 ATS on the road this season. Atlanta has not fared well either winning or covering the spread on the road.

Equally important, the Bulls are entering this contest 32-7 as favorites, 6-14 as underdogs and 21-10 ATS at home. When Chicago is favored, they play like one of the best teams in the league. However, similar to any other contender, they have had their fair share of upset losses. BetOnline odds are viewable below.

Hawks vs Bulls Injuries | NBA Picks

Moreover, regarding the Hawks’ injury report, forward Gorgui Dieng is out for tonight’s game. The reason for his absence is personal. Due to a foot injury, forward John Collins remains out indefinitely.

On the other side, the Bulls have five players listed: SG Zach LaVine (probable), SG Alex Caruso (out indefinitely), PG Lonzo Ball (out indefinitely), SF Patrick Williams (out for the season) and SG Ayo Dosunmu (probable).

Hawks vs Bulls Preview

The Hawks are entering this matchup as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. They trail the Nets by 2.5 games for the eighth spot in the conference. In the past three head-to-head meetings, Chicago is 2-1 against Atlanta. On Dec. 29, 2021, the last time these teams faced off, the Bulls won 131-117 at home.

So far, the Bulls are 2-0 versus the Hawks during this regular season. Atlanta has not defeated Chicago since May 1, 2021, when the team won 108-97 at home. As of yet, the Bulls are tied with the Heat for first place in the conference. Both teams are ahead of the 76ers, Cavaliers and Bucks by 2.5 games.

Hawks are still fighting to qualify for the postseason

Could the Hawks make the playoffs and upset a few notable teams in the playoffs again? Well, it’s possible. Last Wednesday, in the team’s 130-109 road win over the Magic, Bogdan Bogdanovic led his team in scoring with 23 points. Guard Trae Young closed out his performance with 22 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

The team’s biggest uncertainty is their ability to remain consistent, especially when it comes to winning. Over their previous 10 games, along with beating the Magic, the Hawks defeated the Cavaliers, Pacers, Suns and Lakers. Based on these opponents, Atlanta’s most unexpected victory was their 124-115 upset win over Phoenix.

Bulls are working to extend their winning streak to six games

Furthermore, the Bulls’ past five consecutive wins have come against the Hornets, Timberwolves, Thunder, Spurs and Kings. In their 125-118 home win over the Kings, forward DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 38 points in 41 minutes played. Guard Coby White contributed 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists, too. .

If the Bulls keep winning without Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, this will further enhance the argument for head coach Billy Donovan to win Coach of the Year. At the end of the 2020-21 NBA season, Chicago ranked 11th in the conference with a 31-41 (.431) record. They have come a long way this season.

NBA Betting Trends – Hawks vs Bulls | NBA Picks

Before wagering, it is imperative for gamblers to consider team records and betting trends for sports games. Tonight, needless to say, basketball statisticians are seeing more points in favor of the Bulls. Chicago is a 3.5-point favorite at home.

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta is 11-5 ATS in the team’s past 16 contests.

The total has gone over in four of the Hawks’ previous five games played.

Also, the Hawks are 5-10 ATS in their last 15 matchups versus the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls

Chicago is 5-1 ATS in its previous six games played.

The total has gone over in nine of the Bulls’ past 12 contests.

For one final note, the Bulls are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 home games.

Free NBA Picks — Hawks vs Bulls Picks & Prediction

For this matchup, the Bulls are the obvious choice. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 28 points per game this season, and oddsmakers have established Chicago as the clear favorite to win over Atlanta. For another quick comparison, the Hawks are 17-18 against conference opponents, whereas the Bulls are 23-13.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bulls have a 54.5% probability of winning.

Not to mention, the Bulls are 7-1 in their previous eight matchups versus Southeast Division opponents. All things taken into account, think about picking the Bulls to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 240.5. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

