How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in NV | Nevada Sports Betting Guide

Unified light-welterweight champion Josh Taylor puts his undisputed gold on the line this Saturday against Englishman Jack Catterall, from the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland. Taylor is the strong -1500 betting favorite in this match-up, with an 18-0 record and 13 wins by knockout. Nevada boxing fans can get in on the betting action quite easily. This article will help guide Nevada sports bettors to some of the best online sportsbook bonuses available.

Continue reading to find out how to bet on the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Nevada and claim free bets for fight night.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Nevada

We’ve compiled a list of five of the best Nevada sports betting sites available for boxing fans who want to place wagers on the boxing bout this weekend. Each of these Nevada sportsbooks offers everything that a novice and seasoned expert would be looking for when looking to place a bet on boxing.

Let’s take a look at the best betting sites for the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall fight.

How to Bet on the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in Nevada

Wagering on the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in Nevada is very easy. For a step-by-step guide for how to bet on one of the biggest fights so far this year, read the listing below.

Pick an NV betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Nevada sports betting bonus for the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Place your free bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

Nevada Boxing Betting — How to Watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Nevada

🥊 Boxing Match: Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

📅 Date: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5 pm ET

📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | Sky Sports

🏟 Venue: OVO Hydro | Glasgow, Scotland

🎲 Boxing Odds: Josh Taylor -1500 | Jack Catterall +750

Boxing Odds — Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

The Scottish champion, Josh Taylor is the -1500 betting favorite over the undefeated (26-0) Jack Catterall from England. Taylor is coming off an impressive unanimous decision victory over Jose Ramirez back in May of last year, while Catterall has been inactive since November of 2020, with his last fight being a ten-round decision win over Abderrazak Houya.

To find out the odds for this Saturday’s big boxing match-up, check out the table below.

The Best Nevada Betting Sites for the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall Fight

With Josh Taylor as the massive -1500 betting favorite, one might not be keen to be making a sizable wager on the money, unless you’re backing the underdog Catterall in this match-up. Luckily, there are numerous other betting markets to wager on for this boxing bout. Boxing fans can predict the method of victory, the exact round that the fight will end, or whether or not the fight will go the distance. With a wide variety of sportsbook bonuses and free bets for the big fight this weekend, boxing fans can get in on the action in more ways than just one.

Continue reading to find out more about the best Nevada sports betting bonuses available for Saturday’s big fight.

Free Boxing Picks | Find the Best Boxing Bets in Nevada

Josh Taylor has won five of his last nine bouts by stoppage, with each of those five stoppages seeing the bout go ‘Under’ the betting total. The betting market is expecting this fight to go the distance, with both Taylor and Catterall having come off decision wins in each of their last respective in-ring appearances. With this in mind, there may be some betting value on the contrarian position of the ‘Under 10.5 rounds’ at the current plus-money price of +105.

To get in the action with BetOnline and place your free bets today, click the link below.

