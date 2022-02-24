How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in TX | Texas Sports Betting Guide

Undesputed light-welterweight champion Josh Taylor puts his unified gold on the line against Jack Catterall, this Saturday, February 26th, from the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland. Taylor comes into the match-up with an undefeated, 18-0 record, and is the strong -1500 betting favorite over the Englishman underdog Jack Catterall.

Texas sports betting is still not legal and regulated, despite being the largest state in the U.S. While there may be a few challenges to overcome before sports betting in the Lone Star State becomes a reality, there are still many ways for Texas boxing fans to bet on the big fight this weekend.

Continue reading to find out how to bet on the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Texas and claim free bets for fight night.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Texas



After some comprehensive research, we have compiled a list of the best Texas sports betting sites available for the big fight this weekend. These Texas sportsbooks offer everything that both a beginner and seasoned boxing bettor would be looking for when placing wagers on fight night.

Let’s take a look at the best betting sites for the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall fight.

BetOnline Texas Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in TX – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in TX XBet Texas Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Matches in TX – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Matches in TX MyBookie Texas Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in TX – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in TX BetUS TX Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for Boxing Fights in Texas – $3,125 in Free Bets for Boxing Fights in Texas Bovada Texas Boxing Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in TX – $750 to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in TX

How to Bet on the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in Texas

While Texas sports betting is still not legal and regulated, wagering on the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall fight is still possible. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on one of the biggest fights so far this year, read the listing below.

Pick a TX betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Texas sports betting bonus for the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Place your free bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

Texas Boxing Betting — How to Watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Texas

🥊 Boxing Match: Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

📅 Date: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5 pm ET

📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | Sky Sports

🏟 Venue: OVO Hydro | Glasgow, Scotland

🎲 Boxing Odds: Josh Taylor -1500 | Jack Catterall +750

Boxing Odds — Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

Josh Taylor comes in as the heavy -1500 betting favorite over the undefeated (26-0) twenty-eight-year-old Englishman Jack Catterall. Taylor comes in about nine months removed from his unanimous decision victory over Jose Ramiez in May of last year. Catterall is the WBO mandatory challenger, and hasn’t fought since defeating Abderrazak Houya back in November of 2020.

Below we have the odds for Saturday’s big fight.

The Best Texas Betting Sites for the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall Fight

With Josh Taylor coming in as such a significant favorite in this match-up, you may be looking for another market besides the traditional moneyline. Luckily, boxing fans can cash in by predicting the method victory, the exact round that the fight will end, or whether the fight will reach the distance or not. With free bets and sportsbook bonuses available for the big fight, boxing fans can get in on the action by betting on more than just the traditional markets.

Continue reading to find out more about the best Texas sports betting bonuses available for Saturday’s big fight.

BetOnline Texas Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Josh Taylor Vs Jack Catterall





🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Boxing Bets in Texas

BetOnline is one of the top Texas online gambling sites available for Dallas boxing fans who wish to wager on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall this weekend. Sign-up with BetOnline now and receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000. BetOnline offers customers some of the best odds during the entire calendar year for boxing and combat sports betting.

To cash in on some of the best Texas sports betting offers, click the link below.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

MyBookie Texas Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in TX

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great Fight Odds In Texas

MyBookie is easily the most giving when it comes to offering Texas sports betting customers free bets and loyalty rewards for some of the biggest fights in combat sports. Houston boxing fans who wish to get in on the action with MyBookie will receive a 100% welcome bonus when they sign-up today. MyBookie also offers some of the best look ahead odds for the biggest boxing fights of the year, as well as fun props and alternative betting markets.

Sign-up with MyBookie now to take advantage of some of the best offers available for sports betting in Texas.

Join MyBookie Now

XBet Texas Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Josh Taylor Vs. Jack Catterall in TX

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Boxing Betting In Texas

XBet is by far the most user-friendly and easy-to-use Texas sports betting app for boxing fans looking to place bets on the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall fight this weekend. Sign-up with XBet now and receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $500, while also enjoying loyalty rewards, free bets and some of the best odds for Houston boxing fans.

Get in on the action with XBet by clicking the link below.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

Free Boxing Picks | Find the Best Boxing Bets in Texas

Josh Taylor comes into this fight having won five of his last nine bouts by way of stoppage, with the ‘Under’ going 5-4 in that stretch. With the betting market expecting both Taylor and Catterall to take it to the judge’s scorecards, there may be some value betting the ‘Under 10.5 rounds’ prop at the current price of +105.

To place your free bet on the big fight at BetOnline, follow the link below.

Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall at BetOnline

About Al Odds Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ View all posts by Al Odds

Read next