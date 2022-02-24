Texas Sports Betting – Latest News on Legal Texas Sports Betting

The legalization of sports betting across many states in the United States is becoming popular. And the big question is; when will Texas join?

There have been many efforts to legalize sports betting in the Lone Star state, but all have been in vain. With over 29.36 million residents, Texas has the second largest population in the US after California.

Following the recent trends in sports betting legalization across the USA, bettors and sportsbooks are hopeful to bet legally in Texas soon. Let’s have a look at some recent updates in Texas sports betting.

Why is it Hard to Legalize Sports Betting in Texas?

Legalizing sports betting in Texas has not been fruitful despite several attempts over the years. In 2019, Representative Eddie Lucio III presented a 15-page bill to the state’s legislature to authorize mobile and online betting. The bill did not pass since many lawmakers argued that legalizing sports betting would require amending the Texas constitution. This has made passing such bills close to impossible.

Recent Updates in Sports Betting

January 2022: Daniel Wallach, sports betting industry lawyer was part of the National Council of Legislators from the Gaming States Winter Meeting. He tweeted that Texas representative Dan Huberty said in his tweet, “I really believe there’s an opportunity here to pass sports betting in 2023. If you present it to the voters in the right way, it’s gonna pass. It will pass.”

July 2021: Governor Dan Patrick rejected a discussion on legal sports betting in Texas, and postponed it until 2023.

March 2021: Governor Dan Patrick declared sports betting in the Texas betting bill will most probably “die in committee” because of the social and constitutional hindrances.

February 2021: The Governor strongly insisted that sports betting in Texas “won’t see the light of day”. The same month, the top sports team in Texas formed the Sports Betting Alliance to pressurize the lawmakers to legalize sports betting. The alliance includes Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys, FC Dallas, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars among others.

Daily Fantasy Sports in Texas

Daily fantasy sports are allowed in Texas and there are no records of anyone who has been prosecuted by the authorities for participating in the contests. DFS helps players to sharpen their sports knowledge using fantasy teams.

Conclusion

Today, sports betting in the USA is legal in 30 states. The State of Texas is a major market where many bettors and sportsbooks are looking forward to sports betting legalization. Texas passed some legislative developments in 2021 that brought some hopes to betting enthusiasts. They have tabled the possibility of legalizing sports betting in the next legislative session in 2023. Follow the latest news and other updates on Texas betting here.

