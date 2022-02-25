76ers vs Timberwolves Preview, Prediction and Odds | Free NBA Picks

In tonight’s interconference matchup, the Philadelphia 76ers are facing off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center; free NBA picks are viewable here. Joel Embiid and the Sixers have won four of their previous six games. Keep scrolling for 76ers vs Timberwolves preview content.

Will the 76ers obtain their first head-to-head win versus the Timberwolves this season? Karl-Anthony Towns is leading Minnesota in points, averaging 24.4 points per game. In addition to the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are available below.

76ers vs Timberwolves — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Philadelphia 76ers | Minnesota Timberwolves

📊 Record: 76ers (35-23, 29-29 ATS) | Timberwolves (32-28, 31-28-1 ATS)

76ers (35-23, 29-29 ATS) | Timberwolves (32-28, 31-28-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 🕛 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports North, NBA League Pass & NBC Sports Philadelphia

Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports North, NBA League Pass & NBC Sports Philadelphia 🏟 Venue: Target Center; Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center; Minneapolis, Minnesota 🎲 Odds: 76ers -2.5 (-112) | Timberwolves +2.5 (-108)

76ers vs Timberwolves Odds | NBA Picks

For Friday night’s game, the 76ers are 2.5-point favorites on the road. Philadelphia is 24-12 as a favorite, 11-11 as an underdog and 18-11 ATS on the road. The Sixers’ over/under record in away contests is 13-15-1 as well. When favored, Philadelphia has a decent chance of obtaining the victory.

On the other side, the Timberwolves are 22-8 as favorites, 10-20 as underdogs and 15-13-1 ATS at home during this 2021-22 NBA regular season. Minnesota is 1-5 ATS in the team’s last six games when playing as the underdog; their over/under home record is 12-17. BetOnline odds are posted below.

76ers vs Timberwolves Injuries | NBA Picks

Regarding the 76ers’ injury report for this contest, the team has just two players listed: SG James Harden (probable) and SG Jaden Springer (out). Harden will likely play tonight, considering his hamstring is feeling better.

Next, the one player listed on the Timberwolves’ injury report is PG McKinley Wright IV. He is listed as questionable to play against the Sixers. The 23-year-old needs more time to recover from an elbow injury. Wright IV has played three games this entire season.

76ers vs Timberwolves Preview

The Sixers rank third in the Eastern Conference, trailing the top-seeded Bulls by three games. Philadelphia also has an intraconference record of 20-14. They have won seven of their last 10 contests. As for the Timberwolves, they rank seventh in the Western Conference. Minnesota is 2.5 games behind Denver for the sixth spot in the standings.

Concerning other head-to-head matchups, Philadelphia is 2-1 versus Minnesota in the team’s past three meetings. On Nov. 27, 2021, the Timberwolves defeated them 121-120 at Wells Fargo Center. However, the Sixers won 122-113 on their home court on Apr. 3, 2021. This sample size is small; these teams rarely play one another. Captain Obvious agrees.

Joel Embiid is the clear frontrunner to win Most Valuable Player

So far this season, Embiid is averaging 29.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. In the 76ers’ 123-120 road win over the Bucks on Feb. 17, the Cameroon player finished with another double-double. He accumulated 42 points, 14 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 37 minutes on the court.

The team’s only questionable performance this month was their 135-87 home loss versus the Celtics. Losing by a total of 48 points will always sound horrible.

Embiid put up 19 points and acquired 9.0 rebounds, but he didn’t have enough support in this loss. With James Harden now on the team, the center will have to continue to dominate if he wants to win the MVP award. Captain Obvious agrees.

Timberwolves continue to search for their identity

Not much can be said about the Timberwolves. They are definitely a playoff contender this season, and Karl-Anthony Towns is leading his team in points and field goal shooting percentage (52.1%). Though, can they make any noise in the postseason? The west is a battlefield; Phoenix, Golden State, Memphis and Utah are the most complete teams.

Minnesota has not made it past the first round of the postseason since the 2003-04 season. And, back then, they had a record of 58-24 (.707). Having Towns, Russell and Edwards as his top tools to work with, head coach Chris Finch must find a way to light a fire under his players’ behinds for the second half of this season.

NBA Betting Trends – 76ers vs Timberwolves | NBA Picks

Moving on to betting trends, be sure to review the available statistics before each matchup. For a quick recap, the “SU” is abbreviated for straight up, whereas “ATS” refers to against the [point] spread. Oddsmakers and basketball statisticians are favoring the 76ers again tonight.

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia is 9-4 SU in the team’s previous 13 games played. .

Also, the total has gone over in four of the 76ers’ last six contests.

The Sixers are 11-3 ATS in their past 14 matchups versus the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota is 8-3 SU in its last 11 contests.

Not to mention, the Timberwolves are 8-1 SU in their past nine home games.

For one final note, the total has gone under in nine of the Timberwolves’ previous 10 home matchups against the 76ers.

Free NBA Picks — 76ers vs Timberwolves Picks & Prediction

Furthermore, after studying the spread consensus, 79% of bettors are anticipating the 76ers will cover the spread at Target Center. Pertaining to the point total consensus, 82% of gamblers are expecting the point total to go over 229. The Timberwolves are 3-12 ATS in their past 15 games played on a Friday.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Timberwolves have a 50.4% probability of winning.

The 76ers are 2.5-point favorites on the road. Philadelphia is 1-4 ATS in the team’s previous five matchups against Western Conference opponents. So, contemplate picking the 76ers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 229.5. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

About James Foglio View all posts by James Foglio

Read next