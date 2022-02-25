Heat vs Knicks Prediction, Odds and Preview | Free NBA Picks

In tonight’s intraconference rematch, the Miami Heat are playing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden; free NBA picks are here. The Heat have won four of their previous five games, but they have had a couple of hiccups throughout this month. Keep scrolling for Heat vs Knicks preview content.

Can Julius Randle and the Knicks eliminate their own three-game losing streak? Jimmy Butler and the Heat are also fighting to keep their five-game road winning streak alive. Including the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are featured below.

Heat vs Knicks — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Miami Heat | New York Knicks

📊 Record: Heat (38-21, 33-25-1 ATS) | Knicks (25-34, 26-33 ATS)

Heat vs Knicks Odds | NBA Picks

For tonight’s contest, the Heat are 5.5-point favorites on the road. Miami is 27-14 as a favorite, 11-7 as an underdog and 19-13-1 ATS when playing away. The Heat’s over/under record in road games is also 20-13. While they have the same amount of wins at home as they do away, they’re a better team at FTX Arena.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are 18-14 as favorites, 7-20 as underdogs and 13-17 ATS at home this season. Not only are they 2-10 in their past 12 games played, the Knicks are 0-5 against their last five Eastern Conference opponents. Plus, their over/under home record is 14-15-1. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Heat vs Knicks Injuries | NBA Picks

Additionally, the Heat have five players listed on their injury report: PF Markieff Morris (out indefinitely), SG Victor Oladipo (out indefinitely), C Dewayne Dedmon (probable), SG Tyler Herro (probable) and SG Caleb Martin (probable).

Next, the Knicks have four players listed: PG Derrick Rose (doubtful), PG Kemba Walker (out for the season), C Nerlens Noel (questionable) and SF RJ Barrett (questionable). Rose was downgraded to doubtful due to an ankle injury.

Heat vs Knicks Preview

Furthermore, the Raptors rank second in the Eastern Conference. They trail the Bulls by half a game. Their 24-12 conference record is also notable. Surprisingly, with an intraconference record of 25-15, the Celtics have the best record against opponents in the east. As for the Knicks, they rank 12th in the conference. Pertaining to head-to-head meetings, Miami is 4-0 against New York in the team’s last four matchups.

The Knicks have not defeated them since Jan. 12, 2020, when they won 124-121 at home. During this regular season, Miami is 1-0 versus New York. On Jan. 26, 2022, the Heat won 110-96 on their home court. Jimmy Butler and the rest of his offense are averaging almost 109 points per game.

It’s business as usual for head coach Erik Spoelstra and the blazing Heat

When LeBron James left the Heat years ago, most NBA analysts thought the Heat would return to rock bottom for the foreseeable future. However, some could argue that head coach Erik Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley are responsible for keeping this team competitive. They are not off from making it back to yet another NBA Finals.

Last Thursday, in the Heat’s 111-107 road win over the Hornets in double-overtime, guard Kyle Lowry scored a team-high 25 points in 46 minutes played. Guard Duncan Robinson also contributed 21 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 21 minutes spent on the court.

Knicks are working towards ending their three-game losing streak

New York has lost two of its past 10 games. They have not won a contest since Feb. 10, and that victory was a shocking 116-114 road win over the Warriors. Forward Julius Randle closed out his performance with another double-double in the game, accumulating 28 points and 16 rebounds in 37 minutes of action.

The Knicks’ past three losses were to the Nets, Thunder and Trail Blazers. It should go without saying that New York should have won over Oklahoma City. In addition to falling to 0-5 versus Eastern Conference opponents in their previous five matchups, the team is now 1-7 ATS in their last eight games played this month.

NBA Betting Trends – Heat vs Knicks | NBA Picks

Feel free to check out betting trends before NBA games. For new gamblers out there, “SU” is abbreviated for straight up, while “ATS” refers to against the [point] spread. Based on the retrieved statistics, the Heat should have no problem beating the Knicks.

Miami Heat

Miami is 6-1 SU in its past seven contests.

And, the total has gone under in 16 of the Heat’s last 20 road matchups versus the Knicks.

The Heat are 8-1 SU in their previous nine meetings against the Knicks.

New York Knicks

New York is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games played.

Also, the Knicks are 1-7 SU in their previous eight contests.

The total has gone over in four of the Knicks’ past six games against the Heat.

Free NBA Picks — Heat vs Knicks Picks & Prediction

Moreover, upon further review of the spread consensus, approximately 82% of gamblers are hoping the Heat will cover the spread at Madison Square Garden. To add to the aforementioned observation, 86% of bettors are predicting the point total will go over 211, and Miami is on a five-game road winning streak.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Heat have a 68.6% probability of winning.

Heading into this rematch, the Knicks are 5.5-point underdogs in their own stadium. They are 9-17 versus opponents over .500 this season, which isn’t reassuring for those of you risk-takers out there. In summary, think about taking the Heat to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 211. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

