Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall goes down Saturday, February 26th from the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. The undefeated (18-0) Josh Taylor, puts his unified light-welterweight gold on the line against Englishman Jack Catterall in what should be one of the best fights of the year so far. Taylor comes in as the strong -1500 betting favorite, with Catterall on the comeback at odds of +750. In this article, you will learn how to bet on the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall fight in DC and get the very best fight odds and sportsbook offers available for the bout.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC

DC sports betting has been legal and regulated since late 2018, for both online and retail betting outlets. Now, it’s never been easier for DC boxing fans can bet on the biggest fights of the year.

After an extensive deep-dive, we’ve compiled a list of the five best DC sports betting sites available for boxing fans to want to get in on the action for the light-welterweight title bout this weekend. Each of these DC sportsbooks offer precisely what any sports bettor, notice or expert, would be looking for when placing bets on boxing.

How to Bet on the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in DC

Betting on this weekend’s Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall fight in DC is quite simple. For a full, step-by-step guide on how to wager on one of the most anticipated fights of the year, read the steps below.

Pick a DC betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your DC sports betting bonus for the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Place your free bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

DC Boxing Betting — How to Watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC

🥊 Boxing Match: Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

📅 Date: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5 pm ET

📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | Sky Sports

🏟 Venue: OVO Hydro | Glasgow, Scotland

🎲 Boxing Odds: Josh Taylor -1500 | Jack Catterall +750

Boxing Odds — Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

The 18-0 undefeated Scottish Champion Josh Taylor comes in as the -1500 betting favorite against Jack Catterall. The Englishman Catterall, is also undefeated with a 26-0 record, with 13 wins by stoppage. Taylor’s last performance was a little less than a year ago, a unanimous decision victory over Jose Ramirez. As for Catterall, the mandatory challenger has been out of action since November of 2020, a ten-round decision win over Abderrazak Houya.

Check out the table below to find out the best odds for Saturday’s big match-up.

The Best DC Betting Sites for the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall Fight

Josh Taylor is the massive -1500 betting favorite in this match-up, which makes betting on the moneyline a tough ask for value bettors. Luckily, there are a ton of other betting markets to wager on for this boxing bout, that doesn’t involve picking the outright winner. Boxing fans can predict the exact round that the fight will end, whether the fight will go the distance or not, or even the exact method of victory. With a wide variety of free bets and sportsbook bonuses, boxing fans who wish to place bets on the big fight, can get in on the action however they choose.

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Boxing Bets in DC

BetOnline is the top DC online betting site available for those who are looking to bet on the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall fight this weekend. BetOnline offers new customers a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, and offers their customers the very best odds available for boxing and MMA alike.

To get started with BetOnline, one of the best DC sportsbooks available, click the link below.

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great Fight Odds In DC

MyBookie is one of the best sites available for DC sports betting users looking to wager on boxing. MyBookie is a standout online sportsbook when it comes to sportsbook bonuses and loyalty rewards, offering customers new and old a ton of opportunities to make free boxing bets. New customers at MyBookie who sign-up now will receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000.

MyBookie also offers their customers a wide variety of fight odds on future bouts, as well as exciting props for some of the biggest boxing betting events of the year.

To take advantage of these offers from MyBookie, click the link below.

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Boxing Betting In DC

XBet is offering DC sports betting fans a 100% deposit bonus of up to $500 for customers who sign up now. Cash in on offers from XBet for the Jack Taylor vs Jack Catterall fight this weekend, all while using one of the most easy to use DC sports betting sites available. As one of the best offshore sportsbooks for free bets and betting bonuses, XBet is exactly what you’re looking for when it comes to a user-friendly interface, and some of the best boxing and MMA betting odds.

Sign-up with XBet now by clicking the link below, and place free bets on this weekend’s Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall title fight.

Free Boxing Picks | Find the Best Boxing Bets in DC

Coming into this match-up Josh Taylor has won five of his last nine bouts by way of stoppage, with all five stoppage wins coming in fights that have gone ‘Under’ the betting total. The betting market is expecting this fight to get ‘Over’ the betting line of 10.5 rounds, but at the current plus-money price of +105, there may be more value on the Under, as there is a slight chance that Taylor puts this one away early for his fans in Glasgow. Take the Under and enjoy the fights.

