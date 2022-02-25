How To Bet On Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide

On Saturday night, Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will go toe-to-toe in the ring for the Undisputed Junior Welterweight Title. Even though the Florida sports betting market is on hold, boxing fans can still place their wagers at offshore betting sites. For boxing fans in the Sunshine state looking to capitalize on the main event, the best online sportsbooks are giving away value in free bets and betting bonuses. Keep on reading to learn how to bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Florida and profit from $6,375 in free bets.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Florida

Many offshore sportsbooks are giving away free bets and bonuses to Florida residents for Saturday’s title fight.

Below, we’ve ranked the best Florida sportsbooks for the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall fight.

BetOnline Florida Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in FL – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in FL XBet Florida Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Matches in FL – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Matches in FL MyBookie Florida Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in FL – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in FL BetUS FL Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for Boxing Fights in Florida – $3,125 in Free Bets for Boxing Fights in Florida Bovada Florida Boxing Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in FL – $750 to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in FL

How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in Florida

With a halt happening on the Florida sports betting bill, the Sunshine state still has access to the best online sportsbooks.

For a quick guide on how to bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall fight in Florida, check out the list below.

Pick a FL betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Florida sports betting bonus for the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall fight Place your free bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall title fight

Florida Boxing Betting — How to Watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Florida

🥊 Boxing Match: Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 📅 Date: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5 pm ET

Approx. 5 pm ET 🏆 Title: Undisputed Junior Welterweight Title

Undisputed Junior Welterweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | Sky Sports

ESPN+ | Sky Sports 🏟 Venue: OVO Hydro | Glasgow, Scotland

OVO Hydro | Glasgow, Scotland 🎲 Fight Odds: Josh Taylor -1500 | Jack Catterall +750

Boxing Odds — Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

The undefeated super light-weight champion Josh Taylor is a heavy favorite on home soil against Jack Catterall on Saturday night. Boxing fans can find the best title odds at leading Florida sportsbooks.

For the best Florida boxing event odds for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall, check out the chart below.

The Best Florida Betting Sites for the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall Fight

When it comes to Florida boxing events, top online sportsbooks offer free bets and betting bonuses to the Sunshine state.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best betting bonuses at top offshore sportsbooks for the super light-weight title on Saturday.

BetOnline Florida Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Boxing Bets in Florida

BetOnline offers the most free bets and betting bonuses to Florida residents for the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall fight. Florida boxing fans can beat everyone to the punch by signing up to BetOnline for a $1,000 betting bonus. The Florida sportsbooks is also offering two free $25 bets for the main event fight on Saturday.

Get your free bets at BetOnline before the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall fight, click the button below.

MyBookie Florida Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in FL

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great Fight Odds In Florida

MyBookie leads as one of the top boxing betting sites in Florida. For the Sunshine state, MyBookie is giving away free bets for the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall title fight. Only boxing fans receive up to $1,000 in free bets at MyBookie for the Florida boxing event. The Florida sportsbook also grants early access to boxing props including methods of victory, the number of rounds, and more.

To place your free wagers on the Undisputed Junior Welterweight title at MyBookie, click down below.

XBet Florida Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Josh Taylor Vs. Jack Catterall in FL

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Boxing Betting In Florida

XBet is known as the best live boxing betting site in Florida. The Florida online gambling sites offer residents a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $500 for the big event. Unanimously among the books, Jack Catterall is coming into Saturday’s fight as the big underdog. While the live boxing betting odds change during the match, Sunshine State residents should place their free wagers at XBet to cash in on the most favorable odds.

To claim up to $500 in free bets at XBet for one of Saturday’s Florida boxing events, click the link below.

Free Boxing Picks | Find the Best Boxing Bets in Florida

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall both enter the ring undefeated and widely untested. With the gloves off, the stylist Catterall may have a chance to win against the heavy hitter Taylor. If the match can go the distance, look for Catterall to sneak a win against the defending champ. Take Catterall on the money line for the super light-weight title.

Click the link below to place your free bets on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall fight at BetOnline.

