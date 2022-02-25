How to bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in NY | New York Sports Betting Guide

Josh Taylor will be on home soil against mandatory challenger Jack Catterall on Saturday. New York boxing fans can gain an edge on this weekend’s bout for the Undisputed Junior Welterweight Title at top offshore sportsbooks. With the New York sports betting market now in full swing, New York bettors can find more value for boxing and MMA fights by signing up online. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in New York and claim up to $6,375 in sports betting bonuses.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in New York

To bet on boxing in New York, residents need to find the best boxing sportsbooks. We used a combination of computer algorithms and expert analysis to rank the best NY sportsbooks for boxing and MMA events.

For this weekend’s title fight, the top New York sports betting sites are giving free bets away for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall.

Below, we’ve ranked the best boxing betting sites in New York and highlighted their betting bonuses.

How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in New York

Now that the New York sports betting market is in full operation, bettors can place wagers from the comfort of their own home. The best New York sportsbooks make it easy for bettors to bet online.

For a step-by-step guide of how to bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in New York, scroll down below.

Pick a NY betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your New York sports betting bonus for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall fight Place your free bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

New York Boxing Betting — How to Watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in New York

🥊 Boxing Match: Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 📅 Date: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5 pm ET

5 pm ET 🏆 Title: Undisputed Junior Welterweight Title

Undisputed Junior Welterweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | Sky Sports

ESPN+ | Sky Sports 🏟 Venue: OVO Hydro | Glasgow, Scotland

OVO Hydro | Glasgow, Scotland 🎲 Boxing Odds: Josh Taylor -1500 | Jack Catterall +750

Boxing Odds — Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

Josh Taylor has proven himself as the big dog in the ring. Love or hate him, the Scottish boxer is rated number 5 by The Ring pound for pound. Coming into Saturday’s title fight, Taylor comes in as the clear favorite among all sportsbooks.

Check the chart down below for the best Undisputed Junior Welterweight Title odds in New York from BetOnline.

The Best New York Betting Sites for Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall Fight

New York boxing fans can receive more free bets, bigger betting bonuses and exclusive perks at the top offshore sportsbooks. For the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall fight, many offshore betting sites are giving away matched bets to New York residents.

To learn more about betting bonuses available at top offshore sportsbooks, scroll down below.

BetOnline New York Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Josh Taylor Vs Jack Catterall

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Boxing Bets in New York

BetOnline delivers the knockout punch by offering New York boxing fans multiple free bets for Saturday's title fight game. For the main event, BetOnline is giving two $25 risk-free bets to New York boxing fans. In addition, BetOnline is offering a 50% matched sign-up bonus up to $1,000 to Empire State residents on their first deposit.

To claim your free bets and a $1,000 betting bonus at BetOnline for Saturday’s title fight, click the button below.

MyBookie New York Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in NY

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great Fight Odds In New York

MyBookie is the best betting site for sports fans that want to get into boxing betting in New York. The New York sportsbook has the earliest release on odds for important title fights like Saturday's super light-weight fight. New York boxing fans have a chance to take advantage of the title odds before any other sportsbook. MyBookie also offers a 100% deposit bonus up to $1,000 for Empire State boxing fans on their initial deposit.

Click the button down below to receive free bets for boxing and MMA fights at MyBookie.

XBet New York Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Josh Taylor Vs. Jack Catterall in NY

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Boxing Betting In New York

Boxing is one of the most enjoyable sports to watch live. Even New York boxing fans can get in on the action at home with top sports betting apps like XBet. The New York sportsbook features the best live boxing betting option in the state. At Xbet, New York residents can receive a $500 betting bonus on their first deposit.

Click on the link below to place your free wagers on Jack Catterall vs Josh Taylor at XBet.

Free Boxing Picks | Find the Best Boxing Bets in New York

Josh Taylor has an arsenal of weapons from a mixture of technique, skill, and tenacity. The 31 year old has proven himself as top dog at 140 in the last couple of years. While Jack Catterall is a competent boxer, there are areas he lacks in comparison to Taylor. For Saturday night’s title fight, take Taylor to TKO- 7.

Place your free bets for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall at BetOnline, click the link below.

