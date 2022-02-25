Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Preview and Prediction

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall goes down Saturday, February 26th from the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland. The undefeated Scottish boxing champion Josh Taylor puts his unified gold on the line for the first time against Englishman, Jack Catterall, in what is a highly anticipated match-up between two young fighters on the summit of their respective boxing careers.

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall — Bout Information

📊 Records: Josh Taylor (18-0, 13 Wins by KO) | Jack Catterall (26-0, 13 Wins by KO)

📅 Date: February 26th, 2022

🕛 Time: Approx 5 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | Sky Spots

🏟 Venue: OVO Hydro | Glasgow, Scotland

🎲 Odds: Josh Taylor -1500 | Jack Catterall +750

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Odds

Josh Taylor comes in as the strong -1500 betting favorite in this match-up. For Jack Catterall, it’s just the second time in his pro-boxing career that sees him as the betting underdog. Catterall was lined as a coin-flip underdog in his bout against fellow Englishman Ohara Davies back in 2018, a fight Catterall won by way of unanimous decision to retain his WBO Inter-Continental light-welterweight title. Now, Catterall comes in as the massive underdog after being inactive for well over a year. Can the Englishman prove the bookies wrong and give Taylor a run for his money? We’ll have to tune in and find out.

Bet Josh Taylor Jack Catterall to Win Fight -1500 +750 Rounds Total Over 10.5 (-135) Under 10.5 (+105)



Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Preview

Both Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall come into this match-up with an equal thirteen career wins by way of knock-out. In their last nine fights respectively, dating back to 2017, Taylor has five wins by stoppage, while Catterall is slightly behind in that stretch with four wins inside the distance. Josh Taylor has yet to really be tested on his rise to welterweight boxing greatness, and while Jack Catterall is a very worthy opponent for the undefeated Scott, the long layoff and lack of high-level competition may have put the undefeated Englishman in a position where he may have peaked too early before getting his well-deserved title shot.



Boxing Betting Trends — Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

Josh Taylor

5 of the last 9 fights in Josh Taylor’s career have gone ‘Under’ the betting total

Josh Taylor has won 4 of his last 9 fights by way of decision

Jack Catterall

Jack Catterall has won 5 of his last 9 fights by way of decision

4 of the last 9 fights in Jack Catterall’s career have gone ‘Under’ the betting total

Free Boxing Picks — Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Picks & Prediction

After some extensive research and deep diving into this match-up, we’ve come to a general consensus on exactly how this fight is going to down. Like many high-profile title fights, there is more than one way for this bout to play out. For Jack Catterall, it is expected that if the undefeated challenger comes out to a hot start and puts the pressure on Taylor early, he may have a puncher’s chance to put the fight away in the opening few rounds. However, if Taylor is able to withstand the opening barrage of aggressiveness from the challenger, he should be able to edge out a close, but definitive, decision win. Now, if that’s not exactly what you want to hear from a betting perspective, we get it. No one wants to bet a -1500 favorite in a fistfight. With that in mind, there’s another avenue that a gambler can take in this match-up, and that’s the way of value betting.

Between both Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall’s combined last 18 fights, exactly half of those fights have gone ‘Under’ the betting total. The betting market looks to be slightly confused when it comes to predicting whether or not the fight reaches the judges’ scorecards The ‘Over 10.5 rounds’ prop is currently lined at -135, while the ‘Fight Goes the Distance: No’ prop is currently lined at odds of -160. Based on this, it is fair to assume that the betting market expects this fight to end in the later stages of the bout, but that’s just not how either of these fighters operates.

Josh Taylor has not reached beyond the tenth round in each of his last six fights that have seen him win by way of stoppage, with just one of those fights reaching as far as the ninth round. As for Catterall, in his last four fights that have seen him win by way of stoppage, not one of those fights managed to reach even the fourth round. With that said, it’s fair to say that it’s far more likely that if either fighter gets a stoppage win in this match-up, it comes in the early rounds, rather than in the later rounds. With this in mind, bet on the side of value in this match-up and take the ‘Under 10.5 rounds’ prop at the current price of +105.

