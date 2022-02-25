North Carolina Sports Betting Update – Latest News on Legal North Carolina Sports Betting

With three of the four major pro sports in the United States having a home in North Carolina—along with one of the most popular locations for college basketball as home to Duke and the University of North Carolina—sports betting will be a big addition once it’s expected to be fully legalized sometime in 2022.

As the status of legal sports gambling and online sports betting varies from state to state, let’s take a look at where things stand in North Carolina.

Sports Betting Legalized, but With Restrictions.

As of February 2022, someone in North Carolina can only place wagers on the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Hurricanes, or any other sporting event at two in-person locations in the state: Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino, located in the sparsely populated southwest corner of the state, and at Catawba Two Kings Casino, which is about a half an hour outside of downtown Charlotte.

Outside of these two brick-and-mortar locations that were authorized by the North Carolina government in 2019, sports betting is currently not legal in the state. You can, however, do North Carolina sports betting at offshore sportsbooks.

Full Online Betting Expected in 2022

The good news for North Carolina sports fans, however, is that online wagering is expected to be approved by the legislature sometime in 2022. This is the case in more than half of the states in the U.S., including North Carolina neighbors Tennessee and Virginia. By the end of 2022, it’s possible that sports betting will be legal in as many as 41 of the 50 states.

In August 2021, the ball started rolling to get full legalization in North Carolina, as the state senate passed a bill that would allow betting at the state’s pro sports venues like Bank of America Stadium and the Spectrum Center along with on any computer or mobile phone located in the state through apps that we mentioned, among others. The law covers professional and collegiate sports, as betting on high school sports would remain illegal. Bettors also must be at least 21 years of age.

Where Does the Bill Stand Now?

The North Carolina House of Representatives is expected to vote on the bill this year. While there may be some changes to the bill the state senate passed, it is believed that it will pass due to having bipartisan support among both republicans and democrats. And Governor Roy Cooper has expressed support for expanding sports betting in the state, citing additional tax revenue that would come into the state by levying a fee on the profits that companies would take in. It’s believed that neighboring Tennessee has taken in at least $41 million in revenue since sports betting became legal there in November 2020.

While there is no formal timeline, those close to the situation expect the bill to pass and become law sometime this summer in order for widespread betting to be legal before the start of the NFL and college football seasons this fall.

Expect Plenty of Promotions

As is the case when any state has legalized online gaming, companies angling for the business of bettors offer incredible promotions to get people to sign up for an account with their platform.

Incentives offered to first-time users include 100% deposit bonuses, a risk-free wager up to $1,000, and “gimme” bets—for example, FanDuel paid 56:1 on a moneyline bet for the Super Bowl, and other companies offered ridiculously favorable odds on games (an even-money bet on Tampa Bay being favored by 50 points in Week 1 of this past NFL season being one such bet).

The competitiveness of the online marketplace following the legalization of sports betting in a state leads to a favorable situation for bettors to build a solid bankroll, and the people of North Carolina be able to benefit from this in time for the 2022 football season.

