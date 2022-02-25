Predators retire Pekka Rinne’s number 35

Pekka Rinne of Kempele, Finland made Nashville Predators franchise history on Thursday by becoming the first Predators player to have his number retired according to the Associated Press. Rinne, who wore number 35, played 15 seasons with the Predators from 2005 to 2021.

In 683 games, Rinne had a record of 369 wins, 213 regulation losses, and 75 losses in extra time. He also had 17627 saves, a goals against average of 2.43, a save percentage of .917, and 60 shutouts. Rinne led the NHL with 43 wins and 1987 saves during the 2011-12 season. Then in 2017-18, Rinne led the NHL with eight shutouts. At the end of the 2017-18 season, Rinne won the 2018 Vezina Trophy. It would be one of two major awards Rinne would win with the Predators. The other was the King Clancy Award in 2021.

The King Clancy award is presented to the player who exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice, and makes a significant humanitarian contribution to the community. Rinne’s contribution was helping supply meals to frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic, and raising $3 million in cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. The hospital is associated with Nashville’s Vanderbilt University.

Rinne is the Predators franchise leader in the majority of goaltending categories during the regular season. They include games played, wins, saves, goals against average, shutouts, and minutes played (39413). In the postseason, Rinne had a record of 45 wins, 44 losses, five shutouts, a goals against average of 2.49, and a save percentage of .914. When the Predators reached the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals and lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games, Rinne led all players in the playoffs with 14 wins, 557 saves and 1289 minutes played.

Rinne was initially the Predators’ eighth round pick, 258th overall, in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. On Thursday, the Predators came away with a 2-1 shootout win over the Dallas Stars. They are in fourth place in the Central Division with 64 points.

