Raptors vs Hornets Odds, Prediction and Preview | Free NBA Picks

For Friday night’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Toronto Raptors are preparing to face off against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center; free NBA picks are available. While Fred VanVleet and the Raptors have bounced back from back-to-back losses, the Hornets remain on a three-game losing streak. Continue reading for Raptors vs Hornets preview content.

Will LaMelo Ball and the Hornets put an end to their three-game skid tonight? Charlotte’s .500 record at home leaves much to be desired; they are unpredictable. Along with the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are posted below.

Raptors vs Hornets — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Toronto Raptors | Charlotte Hornets

📊 Record: Raptors (32-25, 33-23-1 ATS) | Hornets (29-31, 32-26-2 ATS)

Raptors (32-25, 33-23-1 ATS) | Hornets (29-31, 32-26-2 ATS) 📅 Date: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 🕛 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast & NBA League Pass

Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast & NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: Spectrum Center; Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center; Charlotte, North Carolina 🎲 Odds: Raptors -2 (-115) | Hornets +2 (-105)

Raptors vs Hornets Odds | NBA Picks

The Raptors are entering this road contest as two-point favorites. At this point of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the team is 20-9 as a favorite, 12-16 as an underdog and 17-10-1 ATS on the road. Scoring-wise, they have played better on the road than at home.

As for the Hornets, they are 12-7 as favorites, 17-24 as underdogs and 15-12-1 ATS at home. Keep in mind, Charlotte is 7-2 ATS in its last nine matchups versus Atlantic Division opponents. Though, they do a better job at covering the spread in away games. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Raptors vs Hornets Injuries | NBA Picks

Furthermore, pertaining to the Raptors’ injury report, point guard Fred VanVleet is listed as probable for tonight’s contest. His knee is almost back to normal. The guard is the only player listed for Toronto.

Next, the Hornets have four players listed: SF Gordon Hayward (out indefinitely), SF Cody Martin (probable), SF Jalen McDaniels (doubtful) and C Nick Richards (doubtful).

Raptors vs Hornets Preview

Moreover, the Raptors rank seventh in the conference, trailing the top-seeded Heat by 5.5 games. The Hornets are in a similar spot as well. They rank ninth overall; Charlotte trails Brooklyn by two games for the eighth seed. Concerning head-to-head matchups, the Raptors are 2-1 against them in their past three meetings.

Thus far, the Raptors are 2-0 versus the Hornets during this regular season. Charlotte has not defeated Toronto since Mar. 13, 2021, when the team won 114-104 on their home court. Unfortunately for Hornets’ fans, the Raptors are more than capable of winning the third consecutive matchup this season. In other news, our staff at The Sports Daily would like to wish Fred VanVleet a happy birthday.

Big time shoutout to The Birthday B💰Y @FredVanVleet 🎉 pic.twitter.com/7dpO9CZU8b — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 25, 2022

Raptors remain solid throughout their 10-game stretch

Toronto has won eight of its past 10 games. On Feb. 16, the Raptors beat the Timberwolves 103-91 on the road to recover from their two-game losing streak. Guard Gary Trent Jr. accumulated 30 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 39 minutes played.

Not to mention, the Raptors’ 110-109 loss against the Nuggets snapped their eight-game winning streak. Pascal Siakim scored a season-high 35 points in his performance, but the effort was not enough to carry his team to victory.

Hornets attempt to recover from their unexpected slump

The Hornets are not in a good position right now. They have won just one game over their previous 10 contests. And, their lone victory was a 141-119 blowout win over the Pistons on Feb. 11. Guard LaMelo Ball amassed 31 points in 32 minutes spent on the court. Terry Rozier also finished with a triple-double.

While they continue to struggle, the injuries are beginning to pile on, too. As stated above, Gordon Hayward remains out indefinitely, and both Jalen McDaniels and Nick Richards are doubtful for this matchup. Averaging 20 points per game, Ball is leading the team in scoring. What more can he do? The Hornets have dropped their last seven home games.

NBA Betting Trends – Raptors vs Hornets | NBA Picks

Reviewing betting trends before games is crucial for longtime bettors. For those unaware, “SU” stands for straight up, whereas “ATS” means against the [point] spread. Anyways, the available data favors the Raptors for tonight’s rematch.

Toronto Raptors

Toronto is 9-2 ATS in the team’s previous 11 games played.

The total has gone under in four of the Raptors’ past six contests.

And, the Raptors are 9-2 SU in their last 11 contests.

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte is 1-9 SU in its past 10 games played.

The total has gone over in 11 of the Hornets’ previous 16 matchups versus the Raptors.

Lastly, the Hornets are 0-7 SU in their last seven homes games.

Free NBA Picks — Raptors vs Hornets Picks & Prediction

Additionally, according to the spread consensus, about 77% of bettors are expecting the Raptors to cover the spread on the road. Likewise, 72% of gamblers are putting their money down on the point total going over 226.5. These are fair predictions. Not many folks are willing to risk their earnings on an inconsistent team, such as Charlotte.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Raptors have a 56.4% chance of winning.

To add to that, the Raptors are 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games, and they have won six straight matchups against Eastern Conference opponents. Therefore, think about picking the Raptors to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 226.5. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

About James Foglio View all posts by James Foglio

Read next