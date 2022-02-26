Celtics vs Pistons Preview, Prediction and Odds | Free NBA Picks

In Saturday afternoon’s Eastern Conference clash, the Boston Celtics are aiming to defeat the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena; free NBA picks are available here. Jayson Tatum and the C’s have won their previous six consecutive road games. Continue reading for Celtics vs Pistons preview content.

Can Cade Cunningham and the Pistons win their third straight game? Cunningham is averaging 15.8 points per game, and Detroit is 10-23 in intraconference contests this season. Along with the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are featured below.

Celtics vs Pistons — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Boston Celtics | Detroit Pistons

📊 Record: Celtics (35-26, 30-30-1 ATS) | Pistons (14-45, 28-31 ATS)

Celtics (35-26, 30-30-1 ATS) | Pistons (14-45, 28-31 ATS) 📅 Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 🕛 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Indiana, NBA League Pass & NBC Sports Boston

Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Indiana, NBA League Pass & NBC Sports Boston 🏟 Venue: Little Caesars Arena; Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena; Detroit, Michigan 🎲 Odds: Celtics -11.5 (-110) | Pistons +11.5 (-1)

Celtics vs Pistons Odds | NBA Picks

Entering today’s game, the Celtics are 11.5-point favorites on the road. Boston is 30-13 as a favorite, 5-13 as an underdog and 17-13 ATS on the road. Also, the Celtics’ over/under record in away matchups is 13-16-1. Boston is averaging nearly 110 points per game right now.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are 2-1 as favorites, 12-44 as underdogs and 15-14 ATS at home during this 2021-22 NBA regular season. Detroit is 4-2 ATS in the team’s past six contests versus Eastern Conference opponents. BetOnline odds are viewable below.

Celtics vs Pistons Injuries | NBA Picks

The Celtics have no injuries reported. If they want to take full advantage over having a clean bill of health, they have to defeat a team today with only 14 wins. As for the Pistons, point guard Frank Jackson is listed as doubtful against the C’s. He was listed questionable, but the guard needs extra time off to recover from a back injury.

Celtics vs Pistons Preview

Furthermore, the Celtics rank sixth in the Eastern Conference. However, they are the hottest team in the conference. Boston is 9-1 in its last 10 games. Not even the Heat or Bulls have won eight consecutive contests over that same span. Next, the Pistons rank 14th in the conference. They’ve had a couple of upset victories once in a while, though, Detroit has a 2-8 record in its previous 10 contests.

Regarding other head-to-head meetings, the Pistons are 2-1 against the Celtics in their last three matchups. On Feb. 16, Detroit defeated them 112-111 at TD Garden. That win also put an end to Boston’s nine-game win streak. For whatever reason it might be, the Pistons usually give the C’s interesting thrillers.

Coach Udoka says the 12 p.m. tip-off “throws guys off their routine a little bit,” but adds that our team “got in a gym yesterday and had a good film session, so we should be ready to roll.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 26, 2022

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are turning over a new leaf

Jayson Tatum is leading the Celtics in scoring, averaging 25.8 points per game. Over the course of their nine-game winning streak, they defeated notable teams like the 76ers, Nuggets and Heat. Of course, great basketball teams can defeat the weaker ones at ease. Unfortunately, the Pistons have their number. For the good news, the C’s are coming off a 129-106 bounce-back road win versus the Nets.

With a total of 30 points in 35 minutes played, Tatum led Boston in scoring. Center Robert Wiliams III closed out his performance with another double-double, amassing 12 points, 11 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24 minutes of action. This team struggled to win games a couple of months ago. Now, they are slowly becoming the cream of the crop in their conference.

Pistons can only climb up from here, not down

If not for the Magic’s existence, the Pistons would be dead last in the Eastern Conference. Detroit’s eight-game losing streak came to an end after the team defeated Boston before the All-Star break. They have now won two consecutive contests. Big deal, right? Not many folks have expectations anymore. Detroit sports fans are accustomed to losing at this point.

In the 2021 NFL season, the Lions remained winless until they upsetted the Vikings. Anyways, a few of the Pistons’ noteworthy wins were against the Cavaliers and Celtics. On Thursday, in the Pistons’ 106-103 home win over the Cavs, forward Hamidou Diallo led Detroit in scoring with 21 points earned in 21 minutes spent on the court.

Check out the betting trends before placing a bet. The letters “ATS” are abbreviated for against the spread. Likewise, “SU” is short for straight up.

Boston Celtics

Boston is 5-2 ATS in the team’s past seven contests. .

And, the total has gone over in four of the Celtics’ last six games played.

The Celtics are 0-6 ATS versus the Pistons in their previous six matchups.

Detroit Pistons

Detroit is 2-5 ATS in its past seven games.

The Pistons are 2-8 SU in their previous 10 contests.

Lastly, the total has gone under in eight of the Pistons’ last 10 home matchups against the Celtics.

Free NBA Picks — Celtics vs Pistons Picks & Prediction

Moreover, concerning the point spread consensus, 73% of gamblers are putting their money down on the Celtics to cover the spread at Little Caesars Arena. Plus, for the point total consensus, 84% of bettors are trusting the total will go over 215.5. The Celtics are 5-1 ATS in their past six matchups against Eastern Conference opponents.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 80.5% chance of winning.

Besides comparing betting trends, keep in mind that Boston is a 11.5-point favorite on the road. Detroit is 3-9 ATS in games played in the month of February. Taking everything into account, think about picking the Celtics to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 215.5. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

