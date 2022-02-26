Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon shine for Avalanche in win over Jets

The Colorado Avalanche have the best record in the National Hockey League at the moment with a record of 38 wins, 10 regulation losses and four losses in extra time for 80 points. On Friday, the Avalanche beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-3 thanks to skillset of two of their most dynamic offensive stars–captain Gabriel Landeskog of Stockholm, Sweden, and center Nathan MacKinnon of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Landeskog notched his fifth career National Hockey League hat trick. After the Jets jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead, Landeskog got the Avalanche on the scoreboard at 3:10 of the second period from Mikko Rantanen and Devon Toews. Landeskog then tied the game at three goals apiece with a goal from Valeri Nichushkin and Nazem Kadri with two minutes and 43 seconds left on the middle frame. Then, Landeskog’s hat trick came from Nichushkin and Kadri again with six minutes and 49 seconds left in the game to close out the scoring and put the Avalanche up 6-3.

This was Landeskog’s second hat trick this season against the Jets. He previously scored thrice in a 7-1 Colorado win on January 6. Landeskog’s other career hat tricks came in a 6-2 Colorado win over the Washington Capitals on November 16, 2017, in a 6-5 Avalanche loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on December 16, 2017, and in a 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on October 18, 2018.

On the season, Landeskog now has 28 goals and 26 assists for 54 points in 44 games. He is a +28 with 55 penalty minutes, 13 power play points, five game-winning goals, 127 shots on goal, 231 faceoff wins, 31 blocked shots, 81 hits, 14 takeaways, and 22 giveaways.

MacKinnon meanwhile scored twice as he scored Colorado’s second goal, and notched the game-winning goal too. However, MacKinnon will be best remembered on this night for his 14 shots on goal. That is the ninth most shots on goal a player has registered in a single game in NHL history.

