How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Canada | Canadian Sports Betting Guide

The Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall bout has been a long time in the making. Mandatory challenger Jack Catterall will get his long-awaited title shot vs Josh Taylor, the Undisputed Junior Welterweight Champion, on Saturday in OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Now that single-event sports betting in Canada is legal, boxing fans can capitalize on the fight odds for the Taylor vs Catterall title fight this weekend. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall fight in Canada, break down the boxing odds, and let fans know how to watch the title bout.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Canada

When it comes to betting on boxing in Canada, some sportsbooks have more to offer than others. The best betting sites in Canada are offering free bets and sports betting bonuses for the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall fight.

Below, we’ll rank the top Canadian sportsbooks with the best fight odds for the Taylor vs Catterall fight on Saturday.

PowBet Canada Free Bets – $150 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in Canada – $150 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in Canada Shangri La Canada Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Matches in Canada – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Matches in Canada TonyBet Canadian Sportsbook Bonus – $150 Bonus Offer to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in Canada – $150 Bonus Offer to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in Canada Wazamba Canada Free Bet Offers – $100 in Free Bets for Boxing Fights in Canada – $100 in Free Bets for Boxing Fights in Canada BetOnline Canada Boxing Betting Offers – $1,000 Boxing Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in Canada – $1,000 Boxing Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in Canada

How to Bet on the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in Canada

Thanks to changes in legislation over the last year, fans can bet on boxing in Canada without breaking the law. The best sportsbooks in Canada make it quick and easy to get started. New members can sign up for an account, claim sports betting bonuses, and bet on sports for free in Canada within a few short clicks.

Below, uncover how to bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Canada and claim free bets for the fight this weekend.

Pick a Canadian betting site from this page Click the button to get your boxing betting bonus for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Canada sports betting bonus for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Place your free bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

Canada Boxing Betting — How to Watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Canada

Next, you’ll find a quick overview of the fight, including how to watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Canada.

🥊 Boxing Match: Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

📅 Date: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5 pm ET

🏆 Title: Undisputed Junior Welterweight Title

📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | Sky Sports | DAZN Canada

🏟 Venue: OVO Hydro | Glasgow, Scotland

🎲 Boxing Odds: Josh Taylor -1500 | Jack Catterall +750

Boxing Odds — Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

With 8.00 odds to win, Jack Catterall enters the title fight as a heavy underdog versus Josh Taylor. Meanwhile, Taylor (1.08 odds) finds himself as the overwhelming favourite at Canadian sportsbooks.

When betting on MMA and boxing fights, it’s important to get the best fight odds. Below, we’ll break down boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best boxing betting sites in Canada.

The Best Betting Sites in Canada for Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

The best betting sites in Canada offer a wide variety of sports betting promotions for the Taylor-Catterall fight this weekend. Canadians can sign up, claim boxing betting bonuses, and place free bets on the Taylor vs Catterall fight.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best betting bonuses available in Canada for the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall fight.

PowBet Canada Free Bets — $150 Sports Betting Bonus on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

🏆 Founded 2021 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Boxing Bets in Canada

When it comes to betting on boxing in Canada, PowBet is the undisputed champ. The sportsbook offers some of the best sports betting bonuses in Canada. At PowBet, Canadians can sign up for a 100 percent deposit bonus worth up to $150 or cash in on a wide variety of free bets and promotions. PowBet also offers cashback on losses and a sports betting jackpot worth over $20,000.

To sign up for PowBet and claim your free bets for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall, click below.

Get Free Bets at PowBet

Shangri La Canadian Sportsbook Bonus – $500 Bonus to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in Canada

🏆 Founded 2016 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1500 ✅ Recommended For Great Fight Odds In Canada

Not only does Shangri La offer the best fight odds, but it also has an excellent sports betting offer for this weekend’s title bout. With up to $500 in free bets, Shangri La offers the biggest sportsbook bonus in Canada. New members can sign up for Shangri La and receive a 100 percent deposit bonus of up to $500 for the Taylor vs Catterall fight. The sportsbook also features several other key features, including cash out options and parlay betting bonuses.

To claim your boxing betting bonus in Canada, sign up for Shangri La using the button below.

Join Shangri La Now

TonyBet Canada Sports Betting Bonuses – $150 in Free Bets for Josh Taylor Vs. Jack Catterall in Canada

🏆 Founded 2011 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $150 ✅ Recommended For Live Boxing Betting In Canada

TonyBet has an exclusive offer for the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall fight this weekend. Canadian boxing fans can sign up and cash in on a 100 percent welcome bonus offer worth up to $150. Boxing and MMA fans in Canada can also profit from an excellent VIP program and a sports betting contest that offers up to $1,500 in free bets.

To claim your Canadian sports betting bonus, click the button below and sign up to TonyBet today.

Bet on Boxing at TonyBet

Free Boxing Picks | The Best Bets for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

Josh Taylor is the overwhelming favourite heading into the weekend but don’t count Catterall out here. Both fighters have been largely untested on their rise to prominence. Catterall has been preparing for this moment for nearly two years while Taylor barely squeaked by Jose Ramirez with a narrow unanimous decision. Look for Catterall to give Taylor more of a fight than expected and take this fight to go over 9.5 rounds on Saturday evening.

Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall at BetOnline

About Nick Raffoul Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits. Nick's work can also be found at Basketball Insiders, Pistons Powered, Safe Betting Sites, Winners And Whiners, and more. View all posts by Nick Raffoul

Read next