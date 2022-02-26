How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in GA | Georgia Sports Betting Guide

Englishman Jack Catterall will finally get his title shot against unified light-welterweight champion Josh Taylor at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday. Taylor comes into the main event boxing match as the strong -1500 betting favorite, riding an 18-0 undefeated record, with five of his last nine wins coming by way of stoppage. Below, you’ll find out how to bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Georgia, plus get free boxing bets, and the best fight odds.

Continue reading to find out how to bet on the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Georgia and claim free bets for fight night.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Georgia

After researching long and hard, we have compiled a list of five of the best Georgia sports betting apps available for boxing fans looking to wager on the Taylor vs. Catterall bout this weekend. This list of Georgia sportsbooks offers everyone from the novice bettor, to the seasoned expert, everything they would be looking for when wagering on boxing.



Let’s take a look at the best betting sites for the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall fight. Click the link below to claim your free boxing bets in Georgia.

How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in Georgia

Georgia sports betting is not legal and regulated just yet, despite being one of the most populated states in the U.S. While there a few challenges still remain before online wagering is regulated in the Peach State, there are still many ways for Georgia sports bettors to get in on the action for the big fight this weekend.

Read the list below for a step-by-step guide on how to bet on one of the biggest fights of the year.

Pick a GA betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Georgia sports betting bonus for the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Place your free bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

Georgia Boxing Betting — How to Watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Georgia

🥊 Boxing Match: Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

📅 Date: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5 pm ET

📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | Sky Sports

🏟 Venue: OVO Hydro | Glasgow, Scotland

🎲 Fight Odds: Josh Taylor -1500 | Jack Catterall +750

Boxing Odds — Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

Champion Josh Taylor is the strong -1500 favorite against the fellow undefeated (26-0) Englishman Jack Catterall. Taylor last performance was an impressive unanimous decision victory over Jose Ramirez back in May of last year, while Jack Catterall has been the WBO mandatory challenger for over tow years, and hasn’t fought since defeating Abderrazak Houya back in November of 2020.

Check out the fight odds for Saturday’s main event by reading the table below.

The Best Georgia Betting Sites for the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall Fight

The betting odds on the match-up are heavily tilted towards the defending champion, Josh Taylor. With that in mind, bettors may be looking for alternative betting markets apart from the traditional moneyline, or betting total. Boxing fans can cash in on a number of betting markets for Saturday’s big fight, including method of victory props, predicting the exact round the fight will end, or whether or not the fight will go the distance. With a ton of free bets and sportsbook bonuses available for the fight this weekend, boxing fans can get in on the action in more ways than just one.

Continue reading to find out more about the best Georgia sports betting bonuses available for Saturday’s big fight.

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Boxing Bets in Georgia

BetOnline is one of the best Georgia sportsbooks available for boxing fans looking to wager on the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall bout this weekend. Bettors who sign-up with BetOnline now will receive a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, and can also take advantage of a ton of offers for bettors who wish to wager using cryptocurrency. As of the writing of this article, BetOnline has best boxing odds the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall fight. It also offers excellent fight odds for boxing and combat sports during the calendar year. To cash in on some of the best Georgia sports betting offers, click the link below.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

MyBookie Georgia Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in GA

MyBookie is one of the most generous Georiga sports betting sites when it comes to offering free bets and loyalty rewards to customers. Bet on some of the biggest fights of the year with MyBookie now and receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000. MyBookie also offers a wide variety of fight odds of future boxing bouts, as well as fun props and alternative betting markets for boxing and all combat sports.

Take advantage of these offers with MyBookie now by clicking the link below.

Join MyBookie Now

XBet Georgia Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Josh Taylor Vs. Jack Catterall in GA

XBet has an excellent offer for Georgia boxing fans ahead of Saturday’s title bout. One of the best Georgia sports betting apps, XBet lets boxing fans get in on the action for this weekend’s Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall fight with up to $500 in free bets. New XBet customers will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $500. Georgia residents can also cash in on a wide variety of betting bonuses and loyalty rewards for boxing bouts in 2022.

Click the link below to get started with one of the top Georgia bookmakers available.



Claim Your XBet Bonus

Free Boxing Picks | Find the Best Boxing Bets in Georgia

Josh Taylor has won five of his last nine bouts by way of stoppage, with each of those stoppages wins going ‘Under’ the betting total. While the betting market is expecting Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall to take this one to the judge’s scorecards, there is likely some value on the ‘Under 10.5 rounds’ prop at the current plus-money price of +105.

Follow the link below to place your free bets on the big fight this weekend with BetOnline.

Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall at BetOnline

