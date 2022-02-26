How To Bet On Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall In IL | Illinois Sports Betting Guide

Undisputed junior welterweight champion, Josh Taylor is set to meet with mandatory challenger Jack Catterall in the middle of the ring on Saturday afternoon. Now that the Illinois sports betting market is opened, bettors can shop for the best boxing betting odds online at top offshore sportsbooks. They can also cash in on limited time boxing betting bonuses. Below we’ll show you how to bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Illinois and claim up to $6,375 in free bets.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Illinois

The best online boxing betting sites make it simple for bettors to register. The best offshore sportsbooks have simple registration processes and reward members free bonus cash just for signing up.

Check out our list of the best Illinois sportsbooks for the undisputed junior welterweight champion.

BetOnline Illinois Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in IL – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in IL XBet Illinois Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Matches in IL – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Matches in IL MyBookie Illinois Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in IL – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in IL BetUS IL Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for Boxing Fights in Illinois – $3,125 in Free Bets for Boxing Fights in Illinois Bovada Illinois Boxing Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in IL – $750 to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in IL

How to Bet on the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in Illinois

To gamble on sports in Illinois, bettors must register in-person prior to placing their bets. At the best offshore sportsbooks, Illinois residents can skip the lines and head straight up placing their bets online.

To learn how to bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Illinois, scroll down below.

Pick a IL betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Illinois sports betting bonus for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall fight Place your free bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

Illinois Boxing Betting — How to Watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Illinois

🥊 Boxing Match: Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 📅 Date: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5 pm ET

Approx. 5 pm ET 🏆 Title: Undisputed Junior Welterweight Title

Undisputed Junior Welterweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | Sky Sports

ESPN+ | Sky Sports 🏟 Venue: OVO Hydro | Glasgow, Scotland

OVO Hydro | Glasgow, Scotland 🎲 Boxing Odds: Josh Taylor -1500 | Jack Catterall +750

Boxing Odds — Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

Josh Taylor has four world championships under his belt coming into Saturday’s fight. The reigning undisputed junior welterweight champion will be defending his title at home against Jack Catteralll. Taylor comes in as the heavy favorite at -1500 odds.

Compare your odds against the best boxing odds in Illinois at BetOnline, below.

The Best Illinois Betting Sites for Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall Fight

Boxing fans in Illinois have a chance to capitalize on a wide variety of free bets for the upcoming fight this weekend at offshore sportsbooks.

For more information on the best Illinois sports betting bonuses at top offshore sportsbooks for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall, scroll down below.

BetOnline Illinois Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Josh Taylor Vs Jack Catterall

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Boxing Bets in Illinois

In the Prairie State, BetOnline pound-for-pound is the best Illinois sportsbook. The Illinois betting site offers many special perks to all boxing fans. Illinois residents receive a $1,000 betting bonus on their first deposit at BetOnline. The betting site also offers two risk-free bets for the Undisputed Junior Welterweight Title. With free boxing bets and bonuses, BetOnline is one of the top Illinois sports betting apps.

Click the button below to receive up to $1,000 in boxing betting bonuses at BetOnline.

MyBookie Illinois Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in IL

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great Fight Odds In Illinois

For Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall, MyBookie is handing out free bets to Illinois boxing fans that sign up. On their first initial deposit, MyBookie will reward members with a 100% betting bonus of up to $1,000. Illinois boxing fans will also have first access to props, lines, spreads and odds for Saturday’s title fight. Sharp bettors have first dibs on the best boxing betting odds in Illinois at MyBookie.

Click the link below to claim your free bets at MyBookie for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall on Saturday night.

XBet Illinois Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Josh Taylor Vs. Jack Catterall in IL

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Boxing Betting In Illinois

Top Illinois online gamlbing sites like XBet have special offers this weekend for the title fight between Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall. The Illinois betting site has some great live boxing betting features including competitive odds and a wide variety of props. For new members in Illinois, XBet is rewarding first time customers with $500 in free bets.

To receive up to $500 in free bets at XBet for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall, click on the link below.

Free Boxing Picks | Find the Best Boxing Bets in Illinois

With a win on Saturday, Josh Taylor looks to move a step up to welterweight and play against bigger names like Terrence Crawford. Jack Catterall has had a simple walk for his shot at the world championships. While he has been patiently waiting for two years, Taylor possesses better skills in all levels of the game than Catterall. Even though there have been many upsets in the boxing world, it is unlikely that Taylor’s attacks won’t break down the challenger. Take Taylor to TKO-7.

To place your free bets on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall at BetOnline, click on the link below.

About Gia Nguyen Gia is a Basketball Insiders contributor based in Canada. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more. View all posts by Gia Nguyen

Read next