How To Bet On Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in MI | Michigan Sports Betting Guide

Josh Taylor is returning home to Scotland to fight Jack Catterall on Saturday afternoon for the undisputed junior welterweight title. Now that the Michigan sports betting market is in full swing, bettors can access the best boxing bonuses at top offshore sportsbooks. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Michigan and benefit from $6,375 in sports betting bonuses.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Michigan

While there are many betting options for Michigan sports fans online, the best offshore sportsbooks offer Wolverine State the more competitive bonus offers and fight odds.

Below, we’ve ranked the best Michigan sportsbooks and their bonuses for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall.

How to Bet on the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in Michigan

Want to bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall for free?

To learn how to bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Michigan and claim free bets, check out the guide below.

Pick a MI betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Michigan sports betting bonus for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall fight Place your free bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

Michigan Boxing Betting — How to Watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Michigan

🥊 Boxing Match: Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 📅 Date: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5 pm ET

Approx. 5 pm ET 🏆 Title: Undisputed Junior Welterweight Title

Undisputed Junior Welterweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | Sky Sports

ESPN+ | Sky Sports 🏟 Venue: OVO Hydro | Glasgow, Scotland

OVO Hydro | Glasgow, Scotland 🎲 Boxing Odds: Josh Taylor -1500 | Jack Catterall +750

Boxing Odds — Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

The undisputed junior welterweight title odds side with Josh Taylor at -1500. While there is only value in taking underdog Jack Catterall in Saturday’s fight. Michigan boxing fans can shop for the best props at the best online betting sites.

Check out the chart below for the best betting odds in Michigan for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall.

The Best Michigan Betting Sites for the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall Fight

With titles on the ropes this weekend, many Michigan sportsbooks are giving away betting bonuses and free bets to Wolverine State boxing fans.

For more information on the best Michigan sports betting bonuses for the boxing events this weekend, scroll down below.

Free Boxing Picks | Find the Best Boxing Bets in Michigan

Fighting at home for the first time in three years, Josh Taylor is defending his junior welterweight titles on Saturday. While it seems like a one-sided contest, Jack Catterall has never been knocked down. However, Taylor is at the top of his game and is unlikely to lose in front of a home crowd. There is no value in moneyline bets, boxing fans are better off taking Taylor to win by stoppages in round 1-6 at +300.

To bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall this weekend at BetOnline, click the button below.

