How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in ON | Ontario Sports Betting Guide

Undisputed Junior Welterweight Champion Josh Taylor will put all four of his unified title belts on the line this weekend versus mandatory challenger Jack Catterall. The Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall bout is expected to be one of the biggest boxing events in 2022. With the Ontario sports betting market set to open up in early April, boxing fans will soon be able to cash in one some of the best fight odds. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Ontario and claim sports betting bonuses for tonight’s title fight.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Ontario

The best Ontario sports betting sites offer free bets and betting bonuses just for signing up. Canadians can register for an account, claim free bet offers, and bet on sports for free in a matter of minutes.

Below, we’ll go over the best online sportsbooks in Ontario to bet on the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall fight.

PowBet Ontario Free Bets – $150 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in ON – $150 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in ON Shangri La Ontario Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Matches in ON – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Matches in ON TonyBet Ontario Sportsbook Bonus – $150 Bonus Offer to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in ON – $150 Bonus Offer to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in ON Wazamba ON Free Bet Offers – $100 in Free Bets for Boxing Fights in Ontario – $100 in Free Bets for Boxing Fights in Ontario BetOnline Ontario Boxing Betting Offers – $1,000 Boxing Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in ON – $1,000 Boxing Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in ON

How to Bet on the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in Ontario

Sportsbooks in Ontario make it easy to sign up and start betting online. New members can register for an account and claim sports betting bonuses in Ontario in just a few short minutes.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Ontario and claim free bets for boxing and MMA fights.

Pick a Canadian betting site from this page Click the button to get your boxing betting bonus for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Canada sports betting bonus for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Place your free bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

Canada Boxing Betting — How to Watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in Canada

🥊 Boxing Match: Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

📅 Date: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5 pm ET

🏆 Title: Undisputed Junior Welterweight Title

📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | Sky Sports

🏟 Venue: OVO Hydro | Glasgow, Scotland

🎲 Boxing Odds: Josh Taylor -1500 | Jack Catterall +750

Boxing Odds — Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

Now that single-event sports betting is legal in Ontario, boxing fans can cash in on some of the best fight odds. With 1.08 odds, Josh Taylor comes into the title fight as a heavy favourite at the top Canadian sportsbooks. Meanwhile, Englishman Jack Catterall enters with 8.00 odds to win the fight vs Taylor on Saturday.

Below, we’ll go over the boxing betting odds from BetOnline, one of the best betting sites in Canada.

The Best Betting Sites in Ontario for Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

Betting on boxing fights in Ontario has never been easier. In fact, the best betting sites in Ontario offer special promotions for the Taylor vs Catterall fight. After registering for an account, members can claim sports betting bonuses and free bets that allow Canadians to bet on sports for free.

Below, we’ll break down the best Ontario sportsbooks to bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall on Saturday.

PowBet Ontario Free Bets — $150 Sports Betting Bonus on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

🏆 Founded 2021 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Boxing Bets in Ontario

PowBet has more to offer than most boxing betting sites in Ontario. New customers can cash in on a welcome bonus offer worth up to $150 in free bets for the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall title fight. PowBet also offers a wide variety of sports betting bonuses for existing members, including free bets, cashback bonuses, reload bonuses, and a sports betting jackpot worth over $20,000.

To bet on sports for free in Ontario, sign up to PowBet using the button below.

Get Free Bets at PowBet

Shangri La Ontario Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall in ON

🏆 Founded 2016 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1500 ✅ Recommended For The Best Fight Odds In Ontario

When it comes to boxing betting, few Canadian sportsbooks can compete with Shangri La. One of the top sportsbooks available in Ontario, Shangri La offers some of the best fight odds and the biggest sports betting bonus ahead of the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall bout. New customers from Ontario can claim a 100 percent welcome bonus offer worth up to $500 and use their bonus cash to bet on MMA and boxing events.

To claim your boxing betting bonus in Ontario, sign up to Shangri La using the button below.

Join Shangri La Now

TonyBet Ontario Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Josh Taylor Vs. Jack Catterall in ON

🏆 Founded 2011 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $150 ✅ Recommended For Live Boxing Betting In Ontario

TonyBet has a special offer for new customers in Ontario ahead of the Taylor vs Catterall bout. Boxing fans can sign up and cash in on a 100 percent deposit bonus worth up to $100 in Ontario betting bonuses for tonight’s title fight. TonyBet also offers an excellent VIP program and a sports betting contest that rewards members with up to $1,500 in free bets.

To claim your sports betting bonus in Ontario, click below and sign up to TonyBet today.

Join TonyBet Now

Free Boxing Picks | The Best Bets for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

Catterall has had nearly two years to prepare for his title shot against Undisputed Welterweight Champion Josh Taylor. Even when getting the best fight odds, Taylor comes into the fight as an overwhelming favourite at the top sportsbooks in Ontario. Most expect the champ to emerge victorious in the early rounds but we’re going to go the other way here. Taylor unified the title belts with a narrow unanimous decision victory over Jose Ramirez and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Catterall take Taylor the distance in this one. Take this fight to go over 9.5 rounds at OVO Hyrdro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday night.

To claim two free boxing bets at BetOnline, click below.

Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall at BetOnline

About Nick Raffoul Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits. Nick's work can also be found at Basketball Insiders, Pistons Powered, Safe Betting Sites, Winners And Whiners, and more. View all posts by Nick Raffoul

Read next