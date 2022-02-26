How to Bet on Warriors vs Mavericks in CA | California Sports Betting Guide

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks for a Western Conference battle at Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Sunday night. Golden State has slid six games back of the No. 1 spot in the West with a 43-17 record. Meanwhile, superstar Luka Doncic has carried Dallas to a 35-25 overall record, good for fifth place in the West standings. In this article, you’ll learn how to bet on the Warriors vs Mavericks in California and claim sports betting bonuses for NBA games. We’ll also give away free NBA picks and go over the best bets in the NBA tonight.

The Best NBA Betting Sites for Warriors vs Mavericks in California

The best California betting sites are giving away free bets and sports betting bonuses for the NBA games tonight. Using a combination of computer algorithms and expert analysis, we ranked the top NBA betting sites for the Warriors-Mavericks game.

For a quick overview of the best California sportsbooks to bet on the NBA game tonight, check out our list below.

How to Bet on the Golden State Warriors in California

While sports betting in California is not yet legal, NBA fans can still bet on the Warriors with some of the best offshore betting sites. Most online gambling sites in California make signing up a quick and easy process. New users can get started and bet on NBA games in California within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on the Golden State Warriors in California and claim free bets on the Warriors’ game today.

Pick a CA betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for the Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your California sports betting bonus Warriors vs Mavericks Place your free bet on the Golden State Warriors

California NBA Betting — How to Watch Warriors vs Mavericks in California

What channel is the Warriors game on tonight?

Below, we’ll break down some of the information for the Warriors’ next game vs the Mavericks, including the TV Channel, NBA odds, and more.

🏀 NBA Game: Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022

🕢 Warriors Game Time: 7:30 pm ET

📺 TV Channel:

🏟 Venue: Chase Center | San Francisco, California

🎲 NBA Odds: Dallas Mavericks | Golden State Warriors

NBA Odds — Warriors vs. Mavericks

NBA betting odds are usually set very sharp but basketball fans can still find value by shopping for NBA lines at the top online sportsbooks.

Next, we’ll review the NBA odds for the Warriors Mavericks game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

The Best California Betting Sites for Warriors vs Mavs Game

The top sports betting apps in California are giving away free bets for the next Warriors game. New members in California can sign up, claim NBA betting bonuses, and bet on the Warriors vs Mavericks game for free.

For a complete breakdown of the best California sportsbooks and what they have to offer, scroll down below.

BetOnline California Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free NBA Bets in CA

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NBA Bets in California

At BetOnline, NBA fans in California can capitalize on some of the best sports betting offers for the Warriors-Mavs game. Not only does BetOnline offer a $1,000 welcome bonus, but NBA fans in the Golden State can also get two free bets for the Warriors game tonight against the Mavs. BetOnline is giving away a $25 free player props bet and a $25 free in-play bet that can be used when the Warriors game is live.

To claim your free bets from BetOnline for the Warriors vs Mavericks game, click below.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

XBet California Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for NBA Games in CA

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NBA Betting In California

XBet has one of the best sports betting bonuses available to California residents that sign up for an account. New users can claim up to $500 in free bets for the Warriors game and cash in on some of the best live betting odds for NBA games. With a user-friendly mobile betting platform and one of the best VIP programs, XBet makes it easy to bet on Warriors games in California.

To sign up for XBet and claim your sports betting bonus for the Warriors vs Mavs game, click below.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

MyBookie California Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus for NBA Betting in CA

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NBA Odds In California

For California basketball fans that want to bet on the Golden State Warriors, MyBookie is an excellent place to sign up. Not only does MyBookie have some of the best NBA odds, but it also has more NBA props for Warriors games than other top sportsbooks. For California residents, MyBookie is offering a 100 percent deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 in free bets on the Warriors vs Mavericks game.

Claim your MyBookie betting bonus in California by clicking the button below.

Join MyBookie Now

Free NBA Picks | Best NBA Bets in California for Warriors vs Mavs

For residents betting in California, there is some added value on the Warriors vs Mavericks game tonight. According to dunksandthrees.com, the Warriors rank second in the NBA in adjusted net rating and first in adjusted defensive efficiency through 60 games. Meanwhile, the Mavericks rank 17th in adjusted offensive rating, so getting easy buckets might be hard to come by for the Mavs in this game. Dallas has relied heavily on Luka Doncic since trading Kristaps Porzingis but the Warriors have enough plus-defenders to make life difficult for Doncic in this game. Bet on the Warriors to cover the spread with confidence in this Western Conference showdown at the Chase Center on Sunday.

To claim you free NBA bets on the Warriors vs Mavericks game, click the button below.

Bet on the NBA at BetOnline

About Nick Raffoul Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits.

