Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green Fight Odds, Preview, and Free UFC Picks

Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green is the headlining bout for Saturday’s UFC Vegas 49 event, from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Makhachev was to face No. 3 ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush, but with Dariush pulling out of the fight with an ankle injury, Bobby Green steps in on just ten days’ notice. The Russian phenom Makhachev is the protege of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he comes in as the strong -900 favorite, with Bobby Green lined at odds of +550 on the comeback. A win for Makhachev would make an even stronger case for a lightweight title shot, while a win for Bobby Green would go down as one of the biggest upsets in recent UFC lightweight history.

Continue reading to find out the best fight odds and best bets for Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green and UFC Vegas 49.

Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green — Fight Information

🥊 UFC Match: Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green

Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green 📊 Records: Islam Makhachev (21-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC) | Bobby Green (29-12-1 MMA, 10-7-1 UFC)

Islam Makhachev (21-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC) | Bobby Green (29-12-1 MMA, 10-7-1 UFC) 📅 Date: February 26th, 2022

February 26th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx 9 PM EST

Approx 9 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | TSN

ESPN+ | TSN 🏟 Venue: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Islam Makhachev -900 | Bobby Green +550

UFC Odds — Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green Fight Odds

Islam Makhachev comes in as the heavy -900 betting favorite in this match-up, with Bobby Green as the long-shot +550 underdog. Makhachev has been lined as the betting favorite in each of his eleven UFC appearances, with an average betting line of -400 in his last eight trips to the octagon. As for Bobby Green, the long-time UFC veteran has won back-to-back fights as the betting favorite, picking up wins over Nasarat Haqparasat just two weeks ago at UFC 271, as well as an impressive first-round stoppage victory over Al Iaquinta back in November of 2021. However, despite the recent success, Green has not fared well as the betting underdog. In fact, one has to go as far back as 2014, to find a fight that Bobby Green has won as the betting underdog.

When betting on the UFC, it’s always good to have the best fight odds available. Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of UFC betting odds for Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green via BetOnline, one of the very best sites for UFC betting.



Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green Preview

Islam Makhachev comes into this match-up on Saturday having won three straight fights by way of stoppage. In each of those match-ups, Makhachev went toe-to-toe with his opponents, despite having a strong advantage as a wrestler. In this match-up against Bobby Green, with Green coming in on short notice, there is another chance that Makhachev lets this fight play out on the feet a little bit longer than he should. While Bobby Green is not exactly a one-punch knock-out threat, he does have the skills to make things hairy for Makhachev, should he be overwhelmed in a stand-up battle. With all that said, it’s in Makhachev’s best interest to take this fight to the mat and put Green away early. The longer Islam Makhachev allows Bobby Green to hang around in this bout, the harder it will be for Makhachev to put Green away.

UFC Betting Trends — Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green

As is the case when wagering on any other sport, betting trends can be one of the most useful tools when gambling on combat sports. Continue reading to find out the best UFC betting trends to back for each fighter in this match-up.

Islam Makhachev Betting Trends

Makhachev has won five of his last eight UFC bouts by way of stoppage.

5 of Makhachev’s last 8 UFC bouts have gone ‘Under’ the betting total

7 of Makhachev’s last 11 UFC bouts have gone ‘Under’ the betting total

Bobby Green Betting Trends

Green’s last three losses have all come by way of decision

7 of Green’s last 8 UFC bouts have gone the distance

Green has won four of his last eight UFC bouts by way of decision

Free UFC Picks — Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green Best Bets

It’s important to note that Bobby Green has not lost by way of stoppage since a 2016 knock-out loss to Dustin Poirier. Since then, Green has gone the distance in 11 of 12 UFC appearances, with a knock-out win to Al Iaquinta this past November being the only fight in that stretch not to go the distance. As for Makhachev, as previously mentioned, the Dagestan mauler should look to get this fight to the mat as soon as possible, but that may be harder said than done, especially against a seasoned veteran like Bobby Green.

Although it’s not completely outside of the realm of possibilities for Bobby Green to pull off the colossal upset in this match-up, it’s probably not likely. However, it is likely that Makhachev lets Bobby Green hang out in this bout a little longer than he should, and may give the Russian some fits early on. Expect this fight to go beyond the betting total. Bet the ‘Over 2.5 Rounds’ prop at -120, and enjoy the fights.

Place your free bets on Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green with BetOnline by clicking the link below.

About Al Odds Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ View all posts by Al Odds

Read next