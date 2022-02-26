Nets vs Bucks Odds, Prediction and Preview | Free NBA Picks

For tonight’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Brooklyn Nets are striving to upset the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum; free NBA picks are featured here. This is Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks’ first game back from the All-Star break. Continue scrolling for Nets vs Bucks preview content.

Averaging 113 points per game, the Bucks rank fifth in the NBA in scoring. Will they pick up their fifth consecutive win against the Nets? Brooklyn has not defeated them since June 15, 2021. Including the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are posted below.

Nets vs Bucks — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Brooklyn Nets | Milwaukee Bucks

📊 Record: Nets (31-29, 22-36-2 ATS) | Bucks (36-24, 26-34 ATS)

Nets (31-29, 22-36-2 ATS) | Bucks (36-24, 26-34 ATS) 📅 Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 🕛 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast & NBA League Pass

Bally Sports Southeast & NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: Fiserv Forum; Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum; Milwaukee, Wisconsin 🎲 Odds: Nets -10 (-110) | Bucks +10 (-110)

Nets vs Bucks Odds | NBA Picks

Leading into tonight’s rematch, the Bucks are 10-point favorites on their home floor. Milwaukee is 33-15 as a favorite, 3-9 as a favorite and 15-14 ATS away. Not to mention, the Bucks’ over/under record in home games is 15-16. The team is averaging 113 points per game this season.

As for the underdogs, the visiting Nets are 23-16 as favorites, 8-13 as underdogs and 16-14-1 ATS away. On top of their 18-13 over/under road record, the team is 1-8 in their last nine road games played. BetOnline odds are available below.

Nets vs Bucks Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Upon further review of the Nets’ injury report, the team has four players listed: SF Kevin Durant (out indefinitely), PG Goran Dragic (probable), SG Joe Harris (out indefinitely) and PG Ben Simmons. As many fans are aware, Simmons is not expected to return to the court until March.

For the Bucks’ injury report, they have five players there: C Brook Lopez (out indefinitely), SG George Hill (questionable), SF Pat Connaughton (out indefinitely), SF DeAndre’ Bembry (probable) and SG Grayson Allen (probable). Both teams will have to make do with who they have ready to play.

Nets vs Bucks Preview

Heading into this contest, the Nets rank eighth in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Heat and Bulls by six games for the number one spot. Brooklyn is 21-15 against its conference opponents, whereas Milwaukee’s intraconference record is 22-17. Since the Nets’ 111-106 win over the Knicks on Feb. 16, they have failed to win a game.

The Bucks, while inconsistent and downright embarrassing at times, are still playing better basketball at the moment. They have won six of their previous 10 contests. As for head-to-head matchups, in the past four meetings, Milwaukee is a flawless 4-0 versus Brooklyn. The Nets have not defeated the Nets since their Game 5 victory in the 2021 Conference Semifinals.

Kyrie Irving is back, Kevin Durant is not quite healthy yet

Due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Kyrie Irving is not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center. But, Irving and the Nets catch a break for road matchups. It explains why the team has a better record in away games than they do at home. And despite dropping a game or two once in a while, the Nets have covered the spread in multiple road contests.

In other news, head coach Steve Nash hinted to the press that Durant will likely return to the court three games from now. He has not played since suffering an MCL sprain on Jan. 15. Coach Nash is wanting Durant and Simmons to run drills together at practice soon. Imagine if Durant, Simmons and Irving can stay healthy for the postseason.

The reigning NBA champs are showing cracks against above.-.500 opponents

Milwaukee is 1-3 in its past four games. Though, the more shocking surprise relates to which teams they’ve lost to over the last few months. On Jan. 30, the Nuggets defeated them 136-100. Then, the Bucks went on a four-game win streak. Afterwards, with a final score of 131-107, they lost to the Suns on Feb. 10.

In the Bucks’ 123-120 home loss versus the 76ers on Thursday, center Joel Embiid added another double-double to his career total. The MVP favorite accumulated 42 points, 14 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 37 minutes spent on the court. When the Bucks play against better competition, they aren’t nearly as dominant now as they were last season.

For first-time bettors, the letters “ATS” are abbreviated for against the [point] spread. Also, “SU” is short for straight up. Always be sure to review the listed betting trends before each individual sports game.

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn is 4-10-1 ATS in the team’s past 15 games played. .

Plus, the total has gone over in seven of the Nets’ previous eight contests.

And, the Nets are 1-5 ATS in their last six games versus the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee is 1-4 ATS in its past five contests.

The Bucks are 2-8 ATS in their last eight matchups versus Eastern Conference opponents.

Next, the total has gone under in nine of Milwaukee’s previous 11 matchups against Brooklyn.

Free NBA Picks — Nets vs Bucks Picks & Prediction

With respect to the point spread consensus, 69% of gamblers are placing their bets on the Bucks to cover the spread at Fiserv Forum. Moving on to the point total consensus, 55% of bettors are hoping the total will go over 236.5. The Bucks are 14-5 SU in their previous 19 games played on a Saturday.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have a 63.7% probability of winning.

Milwaukee is entering this matchup as a heavy 10-point favorite at home. Do not forget, the total has gone under in five of the Bucks’ last home games against the Nets. Needless to say, pick the Bucks to win, the Nets will cover the spread, and the total will go under 236.5. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

