Players in Twins uniforms report to camp

Great news! Members of the Twins organization are in Fort Myers getting ready to play baseball. Some of you super fans out there might recognize the three top prospects in the above video. Chase Petty and Matt Canterino were recent first round draft picks, for example. None of the three, however, are on the 40 man roster, and they are not locked out.

Yeah, the lockout goes on, with no real end in sight. The league and the players have a self imposed deadline of Monday to sort things out before they start cancelling regular season games. I guess it’s good that the AAA affiliate is in St. Paul, if you really want a baseball fix when the season rolls around.

