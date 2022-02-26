Raptors vs Hawks Prediction, Odds and Preview | Free NBA Picks

In tonight’s intraconference rematch, the Toronto Raptors are playing the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena; free NBA picks are posted here. The Hawks’ Trae Young ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 27.6 points per game. Continue reading for Raptors vs Hawks preview content.

Considering Atlanta is 14-24 versus opponents with winning records, can the team obtain their first win over Toronto since Apr. 13, 2021? The Raptors are surrendering about 111 points per game over their last 10 contests. In addition to the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are available below.

Raptors vs Hawks Odds | NBA Picks

For Saturday night’s matchup, the Raptors are three-point underdogs on the road. Toronto is 20-10 as a favorite, 12-16 as an underdog and 17-11-1 ATS away. Plus, the Raptors’ over/under record in away contests is 13-16. The team is shooting 35% from behind the arc this season.

On the other side, Atlanta is 20-15 as a favorite, 18-16 as an underdog and 16-14 ATS at home. Not only are the Hawks 1-5 ATS versus Atlantic Division opponents in their past five games, the team’s over/under record at home is 17-13. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Raptors vs Hawks Injuries | NBA Picks

According to the Raptors’ injury report, the only player the team has listed is forward OG Anunoby. He was downgraded to doubtful a couple of hours ago. The forward is still recovering from a finger injury.

As for the Hawks, they have four players listed: SG Lou Williams (out), PF Gorgui Dieng (probable), C John Collins (out indefinitely) and SF Daniel Hunter (probable).

Raptors vs Hawks Preview

Additionally, the Raptors rank seventh in the Eastern Conference, trailing the top-seeded Heat and Bulls by six games.Their intraconference record is 21-15. The Raptors have won seven of their last 10 games. On Feb. 12, the team’s six-game win streak was snapped against the Nuggets. Including that disappointing loss, they are now 1-3 in their past four contests.

At least the Raptors are currently above .500. The Hawks have won just four of their previous 10 games. In the last three head-to-head meetings, Toronto is 2-1 versus Atlanta. On Feb. 4, the Raptors defeated them 125-114 on their home court. The Hawks have not beat them since Apr. 13, 2021, when they won 108-103 at Scotiabank Arena.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Toronto: De’Andre Hunter (illness): Probable

John Collins (right foot strain): Out

Lou Williams (left hip discomfort): Out pic.twitter.com/BkLV50DlAD — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 25, 2022

Scottie Barnes and the Raptors are hanging in there

On Friday, in the Raptors’ 125-93 road loss against the Hornets, forward Scottie Barnes scored a team-high 28 points in 32 minutes of action. Guard Gary Trent Jr. also put up 12 points in 29 minutes played. However, this was still a disappointing effort. Charlotte outrebounded them 52 to 36.

Over their last four games played, the Raptors’ lone victory was against the Timberwolves. They won that game 103-91 before the All-Star break. In the four quarter, Toronto outscored Minnesota 31-17 in the fourth quarter. From one perspective, Fred VanVleet’s team is at the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference. Their spot in the standings could be much lower right now.

Atlanta is fighting to overcome injuries

COVID-19 and injuries have plagued a lot of teams this season. The Nets especially are one of the few teams that come to mind in the Eastern Conference. Nonetheless, Trae Young has missed his fair share of games. And, John Collins remains out indefinitely. If they lose Young again, they’ll have a slim chance of qualifying for the postseason.

Today, Lou Williams is sitting out. His hip is not quite at 100 percent. Despite earning back-to-back wins over the Magic and Cavaliers, the Hawks need all the help they can get. On Thursday, Atlanta lost 112-108 to Chicago on the road. Bogdan Bogdanovic generated 27 points in 38 minutes played.

NBA Betting Trends – Raptors vs Hawks | NBA Picks

Skim through the listed betting trends prior to wagering. For new gamblers, the letters “ATS” are abbreviated for against the spread. Not to mention, “SU” is short for straight up. Perfect records are rare, so consider all the facts before placing a bet.

Toronto Raptors

Toronto is 9-3 ATS in its previous 12 contests. .

Next, the total has gone under in four of the Raptors’ last five games played.

Also, the Raptors are 10-5 versus the Hawks in their past 15 matchups.

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta is 1-7 SU in the team’s last eight matchups at home against Toronto.

The Hawks are 7-13 SU in their past 20 games played in the month of February.

And, the total has gone over in six of their previous nine contests.

Free NBA Picks — Raptors vs Hawks Picks & Prediction

Pertaining to the point spread consensus, 69% of bettors are convinced the Hawks will cover the spread at State Farm Arena. To add to that, for the point total consensus, 69% of gamblers are predicting the total will go over 226. The Raptors are 12-3 in their last 15 matchups versus the Hawks.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hawks have a 63.7% chance of winning.

Atlanta is a three-point favorite at home for this meeting. The Hawks are 1-7 ATS in their past eight games played on a Saturday. All things considered, the Hawks are the better option to win and cover the spread. Expect the total to go over 226. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

