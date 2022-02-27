How To Bet On Jazz vs Suns In UT | Utah Sports Betting Guide

The Utah Jazz will be heading on the road to take on the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center in Arizona. While the Utah sports betting market has yet to open, NBA fans can still place their wagers online at top online sportsbooks. Below, we’ll show the Beehive State how to bet on Jazz vs Suns in Utah and claim $6,375 in free bets.

The Best NBA Betting Sites for Jazz vs Suns in Utah

The top online Utah sportsbooks continually hand out free bets and betting bonuses to NBA fans all season long.

Below, we’ve rated the best NBA betting sites for Jazz vs Suns in Utah.

How to Bet on the Jazz in Utah

Even though the Utah sports betting market isn’t opened, Jazz fans can still bet on their team at top offshore sportsbooks.

Check out the list below for step-by-step instructions on how to bet on Jazz vs Suns in Utah.

Pick a UT betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for the Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Utah sports betting bonus for Jazz vs Suns Place your free bet on the Jazz

Utah NBA Betting — How to Watch Jazz vs Suns in Utah

Where is the Jazz vs Suns game?

Next, we’ll breakdown important match details including coverage, tipoff, and more for the Jazz vs Suns game in Utah

🏀 NBA Preview: Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 🕢 Tipoff: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: ABC

ABC 🏟 Venue: Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona 🎲 NBA Odds: Utah Jazz | Phoenix Suns

NBA Odds —Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

The NBA odds for Jazz vs Suns are set fairly sharp. Jazz fans can shop for the best odds at the best NBA betting sites in Utah.

Now, we’ll break down the best NBA odds for the Jazz vs Suns game from BetOnline.

The Best Utah Betting Sites for Jazz vs Suns Game

Top offshore sportsbooks have an edge over competitors by offering Jazz fans some of the best betting bonuses in the industry.

To learn more about Utah sports betting bonuses and how to bet on the Jazz in Utah, scroll down below.

BetOnline Utah Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free NBA Bets in UT

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NBA Bets in Utah

Dropping dimes like the Jazz, BetOnline sets Utah residents up with the best basketball betting bonuses. At BetOnline, NBA fans in the Beehive State can capitalize on a $1,000 sign up bonus on their initial deposit. Along with free bonus cash, the Utah sportsbook is handing out two free $25 bets for this afternoon’s Jazz game. Utah basketball fans can receive a $25 player prop bet and a $25 in-play bet against the Phoenix Suns.

To claim your free bets for the Utah Jazz game, click on the button down below.

XBet Utah Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for NBA Games in UT

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NBA Betting In Utah

For the Utah Jazz game, XBet is offering free bets to residents in the Beehive State. NBA fans in Utah can claim up to $500 on their first deposit when they sign up to XBet. The Utah also provides members with competitive NBA lines, especially live betting odds. XBet has the best odds for Jazz fans looking to cash in on their team during the game.

Click the button down below to claim your free NBA betting bonus at XBet for the Jazz vs Suns game.

MyBookie Utah Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus for NBA Betting in UT

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great NBA Odds In Utah

MyBookie is the best Utah sports betting site for NBA props. NBA fans in Utah are granted early access to some of the best props for Sunday’s afternoon game. For the Jazz vs Suns game, Utah fans can redeem a 100 percent betting bonus worth up to $1,000 in free bets. With a wide variety of props and free bets for the Jazz vs Suns game, MyBookie should be automatic for Utah basketball fans.

Receive up to $1,000 in free bets for the Jazz vs Suns game on Sunday afternoon, click the link below.

Free NBA Picks | Find the Best NBA Bets in Utah

Coming off a win against the Dallas Mavericks, the Utah Jazz are gearing up for the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon. The Jazz have lost two of their previous matches against the Suns and will come into Footprint Center seeking redemption. The Suns are 1-1 since the All-Star break without Chris Paul and could struggle again here. Take the Jazz to win on the moneyline.

To place your free bets on the Utah Jazz today, click on the button below.

About Gia Nguyen Gia is a Basketball Insiders contributor based in Canada. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more. View all posts by Gia Nguyen

Read next