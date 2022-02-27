Jazz vs Suns Prediction, Preview and Odds | Free NBA Picks

In Sunday afternoon’s intraconference rematch, the Utah Jazz are facing off versus the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center; free NBA picks are available here. The Jazz are aiming to bounce back from their 117-102 loss to the Pelicans, which spoiled their eight-game win streak. Continue reading for Jazz vs Suns preview content.

Will the Jazz win their first head-to-head contest against the Suns since Oct. 28, 2019? Phoenix has won the last six matchups. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25.9 points per game for the Jazz. In addition to the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are featured below.

Jazz vs Suns — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Utah Jazz | Phoenix Suns

📊 Record: Jazz (37-22, 26-32-1 ATS) | Suns (49-11, 33-27 ATS)

Jazz (37-22, 26-32-1 ATS) | Suns (49-11, 33-27 ATS) 📅 Date: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 🕛 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN2 & NBA League Pass

ABC, ESPN2 & NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: Footprint Center; Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center; Phoenix, Arizona 🎲 Odds: Jazz -2 (-110) | Suns +2 (-110)

Jazz vs Suns Odds | NBA Picks

Heading into today’s Western Conference thriller, the Jazz are two-point favorites on the road. Utah is 36-17 as a favorite, 1-5 as an underdog and 13-13-1 ATS away. To add to their betting statistics, the Jazz’s over/under record in road games is 12-14-1. They are averaging almost 114 points per game this season.

Meanwhile, at this point of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Phoenix is 46-9 as a favorite, 3-2 as an underdog and 16-14-1 ATS away. Plus, the Suns’ over/under home record is 18-14, and they are 4-1 ATS in their last five matchups versus Northwest Division opponents. BetOnline odds are posted below.

Jazz vs Suns Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Furthermore, the Jazz have two players listed on their injury report: SF Rudy Gay (questionable) and SG Jared Butler (out). Gay could possibly miss this game due to an illness, and Butler was downgraded to out because of his ankle.

As for the Suns’ injury report, they have five players showing up on their report: PG Chris Paul (out indefinitely), PF Frank Kaminsky (out indefinitely), PG Cameron Payne (out), PF Dario Saric (out indefinitely) and PG Aaron Holiday (questionable). Payne is still recovering from a wrist injury.

Jazz vs Suns Preview

Entering this game, the Jazz rank fourth overall in the Western Conference. They currently trail the Grizzlies, Warriors and Suns. To be exact, they trail the top-seeded Suns by 11.5 games. Also, Utah’s intraconference record is 23-12. On the other side, Phoenix is ahead of Golden State by six games, and the team is 29-8 against their conference opponents.

The Jazz are 0-6 versus the Suns in their past six head-to-head contests. They have not defeated them since Oct. 28, 2019, when the team won 96-95 at Footprint Center. Thus far, Phoenix is 2-0 against Utah this season as well. On Jan. 26, the Suns beat them 105-97 on the road. The over/under in that matchup was set at 223. So, the total went under.

The Jazz are close to firing on all cylinders

Moreover, the Jazz are 7-3 in their previous 10 games. They are coming off a 114-109 home victory over the Mavericks — played on Friday. In their five-point win, guard Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 33 points in 36 minutes played.

Center Rudy Gobert added one more double-double to his career total, too. He finished with 14 points, 17 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 34 minutes spent on the court. Utah outrebounded Dallas 44-30 in this bounce-back victory. But, the Jazz have to play better on the road.

Phoenix has only six losses at home this season

Additionally, the Suns are 8-2 in their past 10 contests. The team’s 117-102 upset loss at home against the Pelicans squashed their eight-game win streak. That was their first defeat since Feb. 3, when Phoenix lost 124-115 to Atlanta on the road.

In the Suns’ surprising loss versus the Pelicans, guard Devin Booker led his team in scoring, putting up 30 points in 37 minutes of action. Center DeAndre Ayton closed out his performance with 20 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 32 minutes played. New Orleans outscored them 42-31 in the third quarter.

NBA Betting Trends – Jazz vs Suns | NBA Picks

Utah Jazz

Utah is 5-2 ATS in its last seven contests. . .

Also, the total has gone under in six of the Jazz’s past eight games.

The Jazz are 0-6 SU in their previous six matchups versus the Suns.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix is 18-2 SU in the team’s past 20 games played.

The total has gone over in six of the Suns’ previous eight contests.

Lastly, the Suns are 8-1 SU in their last nine games.

Free NBA Picks — Jazz vs Suns Picks & Prediction

Concerning the point spread consensus, 74% of bettors are expecting the Suns to cover the spread at Footprint Center. Regarding the total consensus, 91% of gamblers are anticipating the point total going over 227.5. For a reminder, the Suns are 9-1 in their past 10 home games. While Phoenix is a two-point underdog at home, Utah is 0-6 in its last six road contests.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Jazz have a 53.3% chance of winning.

Was the Pelicans’ win a fluke? After a loss like that, bettors might be tempted to pick against the Suns. Though, the Jazz have not played well on the road. So, think about picking the Suns to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 227.5. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

