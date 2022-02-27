Oilers Gameday: February 27th at Hurricanes

Edmonton (29-20-3) at Carolina (36-11-4)

It’s amazing what a strong goaltending performance does for a fanbase’s psyche. Once again all eyes will be on Mike Smith to hold serve as the Oilers visit a very strong Hurricanes team on the second half of a back to back. Despite grabbing 2 out of 4 possible points so far on the toughest of 3 game road trips, the Oilers have continued to look strong under coach Woodcroft. Since the long slump of December and January that had us asking the most existential of questions the team has improved on paper as well as on the ice.

On a less positive note, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was injured in yesterday’s win against the Panthers. Naturally, losing a player of his caliber for an extended period of time would be a bitter pill to swallow. Given RNH’s history with significant shoulder injuries there is speculative reason to be worried. At least in the short term the Oilers have some options with McLeod and Ryan playing well.

The Hurricanes have spent the past five seasons cementing themselves as perennial contenders. They boast a high level of talent through all phases of the game and consistently hold themselves to a high standard of play. In short, it’s no fluke that the Canes find themselves near the top of the overall league standings.

Given the tough circumstances surrounding the game success is more properly defined by the Oilers process, as being able to carry play against a quality opponent would be described as a valiant effort and a positive sign moving forward. Of course, in the dressing room the focus will be on getting the win today.

We’re expecting to see Mike Smith and Frederik Andersen in net.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Edmonton:

Strong effort. The second half of a road back to back is not always pretty. The Oilers would do well to show up with a complete effort. Special teams. The Hurricanes own the best overall special teams efficiency (power play % plus penalty kill %.

Carolina:

Jump ahead early. With a tired opponent the Canes will be looking to get out to an early lead. This should allow them to counterpunch off of their strong neutral zone game and force the Oilers into a long gruelling comeback.

EXPECTED LINEUPS

Edmonton:

Benson — McDavid — Hyman

Kane — Draisaitl — Yamamoto

Foegele — McLeod — Ryan

Shore — xxxxx — Sceviour

Nurse — Barrie

Lagesson — Ceci

Niemelainen — Barrie

Broberg — xxxxx

Smith

Koskinen

Carolina:

Svechnikov — Aho — Teravainen

Jarvis — Trocheck — Necas

Niederreiter — Staal — Fast

Lorentz — Kotkaniemi — Martinook

Slavin — Pesce

Skjei — Chatfield

Cole — Bear

Andersen

Raanta

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Edmonton:

With it being so difficult to get a strong read pre-game of what the lines will be, especially given the inevitable shuffling with RNH out of the lineup, I went out on a limb and used a lineup I might try.

Benson hasn’t exactly earned a spot on a top line but it would be an interesting opportunity. Stranger things have happened and sometimes a player just needs a shot for things to work out.

This prioritizes keeping the Draisaitl line together, as well as keeping Foegele and Ryan together, to keep a semblance of consistency. Macleod moves to RNH’s spot in the middle, a role he is well equipped to handle. With Ryan playing so well recently I kept him in his spot.

This configuration allows Woodcroft to use all lines, which will be much needed given the back to back matinees.

Carolina:

It does not always happen but the Canes have loaded up their top line, putting Svechnikov with the mainstays of Aho and Teravainen.

Trocheck is flanked by a pair of young, speedy, skilled wingers in Necas and rookie Seth Jarvis.

Niederreiter and Staal have a long history together, now featuring Fast in Foegele’s old spot.

Kotkaniemi is a good player who I have gone to bat for in the past, but having him so low in the lineup is hardly putting him in a position to succeed.

Slavin and Pesce form a very strong top pair as both have well earned reputations surrounding their quiet and effective defensive contributions. Skjei has had a nice resurgence after a difficult ending to his time with the Rangers.

