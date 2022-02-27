Steven Stamkos leads Lightning to victory in the 2022 Stadium Series

In one of the most majestic spectacles during the 2021-22 National Hockey League season on Saturday, the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee in front of an impressive crowd of 68, 619. Nissan Stadium normally hosts the Tennessee Titans of the National Football League, but on this unique night the stadium played host to the NHL’s Stadium Series.

The Lightning have won the last two Stanley Cup championships, and on Saturday were not fazed by playing in an outdoor setting. Lightning captain Steven Stamkos was involved in all three Lightning goals, as the native of Markham, Ontario scored one goal and added two assists. Nikita Kucherov of Maykop, Russia also had a multi-point game, as he had one goal and one assist. The other Lightning player to score on Saturday was Brayden Point of Calgary, Alberta.

Tampa Bay scored three consecutive goals after Nashville went up 1-0. The first Predators goal scorer was Tanner Jeannot of Estevan, Saskatchewan. Nashville then closed out the scoring as Filip Forsberg scored with 7:31 left in the third period. Of the five goals scored in the game, four were on the power-play.

There were also two fights in the 2022 Stadium Series. In the first period, two Americans fought as Predators right winger Michael McCarron of Grosse Pointe, Michigan exchanged blows with Lightning left winger Pat Maroon of St. Louis, Missouri. Then in the second period, Predators center Ryan Johansen of Vancouver, British Columbia exchanged blows with Lightning left winger Pierre-Edouard Bellemare of Le Blanc-Mesnil. France.

This was the second NHL outdoor game this season. On New Year’s Day, in what is known as the Winter Classic, the St. Louis Blues defeated the Minnesota Wild 6-4 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The attendance for that game was significantly smaller than the Stadium Series, as a baseball stadium was used and was played in front of 38, 519 fans.

