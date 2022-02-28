Bulls vs Heat Preview, Prediction and Odds | Free NBA Picks

In tonight’s Eastern Conference matchup, the Chicago Bulls are aiming to upset the Miami Heat at FTX Arena; free NBA picks are posted here. The Heat are 4-1 in their last five games played. Continue reading for Bulls vs Heat preview content.

Will Zach LaVine and the Bulls spoil the Heat’s three-game winning streak? Chicago has not defeated them since Apr. 26, 2021. Also, the total has gone over in four of the Bulls’ past five road contests. Including the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are available below.

Bulls vs Heat — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Chicago Bulls | Miami Heat

📊 Record: Bulls (39-22, 36-24-1 ATS) | Heat (40-21, 34-26-1 ATS)

Bulls (39-22, 36-24-1 ATS) | Heat (40-21, 34-26-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Chicago

Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Chicago 🏟 Venue: FTX Arena; Miami, Florida

FTX Arena; Miami, Florida 🎲 Odds: Bulls +4 (-110) | Heat -4 (-110)

Bulls vs Heat Odds | NBA Picks

For Monday night’s intraconference rematch, the Bulls are four-point underdogs on the road. Chicago is 33-7 as a favorite, 6-15 as an underdog and 14-13-1 ATS away. Not to mention, the Bulls’ over/under road record is 14-13-1. The team is averaging 43.30 rebounds per game.

As for Miami, the team is 29-14 as a favorite, 11-7 as an underdog and 20-13-1 ATS away. Plus, the Heat’s over/under home record is 16-11. They are 5-0 in their last five matchups versus Eastern Conference opponents. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Bulls vs Heat Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Pertaining to the Bulls’ injury report, they have four players listed: C Nikola Vucevic (probable), SG Alex Caruso (out indefinitely), PG Lonzo Ball (out indefinitely) and SF Patrick Williams (out for the season).

Next, the Heat have a total of five players on their report: PG Kyle Lowry (out), PF Markieff Morris (out indefinitely), SG Victor Oladipo (out indefinitely), C Dewayne Dedmon (probable) and SG Caleb Martin (questionable).

Bulls vs Heat Preview

Heading into this rematch, the Bulls rank second overall in the Eastern Conference. They trail the Heat by one game for the top seed. Chicago’s conference record is 24-13. On the other side, the Heat’s record in intraconference contests is 25-12 this season. Based on the previous 10 head-to-head games, Miami has dominated them, winning eight matchups.

Though, in the past three meetings, the Heat are 2-1 versus the Bulls. On Dec. 11, 2021, the second time these teams played one another during this regular season, Miami won 118-92 on their home court. The total was set at 208.5, so it went over the last time these teams faced off. The Bulls have not beat them since Apr. 26, 2021, when they won 110-102 at FTX Arena.

#CHIvsMIA UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) has been ruled out of tonight's game vs the Bulls, Caleb Martin (Achilles) is listed as questionable. See who's in/out on the other side, tonight's jersey color and a few other things to look forward to ⬇️ https://t.co/QFRdRTRGUA — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 28, 2022

History was made on Saturday for the Grizzlies

Additionally, the Bulls are 7-3 in their previous 10 games played. On Saturday, the team’s 116-110 home loss versus the Grizzlies snapped their six-game win streak. Unfortunately for Chicago, this was a historical performance by Ja Morant. The guard scored a Grizzlies’ franchise-high 46 points against them.

Moreover, Bulls’ forward DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 31 points in 42 minutes of action. Guard Zach LaVine closed out his showing with 28 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 38 minutes played. Memphis outrebounded Chicago 61 to 41. There is no shame in losing to a great team.

Miami’s win streak has been extended to three games

Meanwhile, the Heat are 8-2 in their past 10 contests. On top of their three-game winning streak, the Heat are 0-4 ATS in their last four games played at home. The team defeated the Spurs on Saturday, winning 133-129 at FTX Arena. In three consecutive performances, Miami has put up at least 110 points.

In their four-point win over San Antonio, center Bam Adebayo led Miami in scoring with 36 points. Both Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro contributed 27 points as well. The Heat shot 12-for-28 (42.9%) from behind the arc and 47-for-83 (56.6%) from the field.

NBA Betting Trends – Bulls vs Heat | NBA Picks

Chicago Bulls

Chicago is 6-2 ATS in its last eight contests.

And, the total has gone under in four of the Bulls’ past five games played.

The Bulls are 1-4 ATS in their previous five matchups against the Heat.

Miami Heat

Miami is 8-1 SU in the team’s past nine games.

The Heat are 11-4-1 ATS in their last 16 contests played in the month of February.

Next, the total has gone over in 11 of the Heat’s previous 16 games.

Free NBA Picks — Bulls vs Heat Picks & Prediction

Moving on to the point spread consensus, 71% of bettors believe the Heat will cover the spread at FTX Arena. To add to the betting statistics above, 80% of gamblers are convinced that the point total will go over 224.5. The Bulls are 8-3 ATS in their past 11 matchups versus conference opponents, and the total has gone over in four of the Miami’s last five home games against Chicago.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Heat have a 71.7% probability of winning.

Furthermore, the Bulls have not yet defeated the Heat this season. Could this be the one? It’s tough for some bettors to decide. Miami is on a three-game win streak, but Chicago has won seven of its previous 10 games. All things considered, pick the Heat to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 224.5. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

