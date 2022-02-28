Raptors vs Nets Prediction, Preview and Odds | Free NBA Picks

In Monday night’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Toronto Raptors are playing the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center; free NBA picks are viewable here. The Raptors are 15-5 in their previous 20 games played versus the Nets. Keep scrolling for Raptors vs Nets preview content.

Will Fred VanVleet and the Raptors exit tonight’s game with their first win in Brooklyn since Feb. 5, 2021? Toronto is 3-10 in its past 13 contests played in the month of February. Along with the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are posted below.

Raptors vs Nets — Game Information

Raptors vs Nets Odds | NBA Picks

For tonight’s intraconference rematch, the Raptors are four-point favorites on the road. Toronto is 20-10 as a favorite, 12-17 as an underdog and 17-12-1 ATS on the road. And, the Raptors’ over/under away record is 14-16. The team is shooting 44% from the field this season.

Now, Brooklyn is 23-16 as a favorite, 9-13 as an underdog and 17-14-1 ATS away. To add to that, the Nets’ over/under home record is 13-16. They are 13-4 in their last 17 matchups versus Atlantic Division opponents. BetOnline odds are available below.

Raptors vs Nets Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Regarding the Raptors’ injury report, they have two players listed: PG Fred VanVleet (questionable) and SF OG Anunoby (out). Due to a finger injury, Anunoby was downgraded to out. On the other side, the Nets have four players listed on their injury report: SF Kevin Durant (out indefinitely), PG Kyrie Irving (out), SG Joe Harris (out indefinitely) and PG Ben Simmons (out indefinitely).

Raptors vs Nets Preview

Leading into this game, the Raptors rank seventh in the Eastern Conference. They trail the Celtics, Bucks, Cavaliers, 76ers, Bulls and Heat. As of yet, Toronto’s conference record is 21-16. Additionally, the Nets rank eighth in the conference. Brooklyn trails Toronto by just one game. Their record in intraconference matchups is 22-14 this season.

In the previous three head-to-head meetings, the Nets are a perfect 3-0 against the Raptors. The Raptors have not defeated them since Apr. 21, 2021, when they won 114-103 at Scotiabank Arena. On Dec. 14, 2021, the last time these teams faced off during this regular season, Brooklyn won 131-129 at home. The over/under for that matchup was set at 216.5; the total went over.

Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tonight's game vs. Toronto pic.twitter.com/Fh8uJKiwh2 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 28, 2022

The inconsistent Raptors have dropped four of their last five games

Furthermore, the Raptors are 6-4 in their past 10 contests. However, they are attempting to bounce back from back-to-back losses. On Saturday, in their 127-100 blowout road loss versus the Hawks, guard Fred VanVleet led his team in scoring with 24 points.

Forward Pascal Siakim also closed out his performance with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 37 minutes played. So far this season, Toronto is shooting 35% from three-point range. Similar to the Nets, the Raptors do a better job at covering the spread in road games.

Brooklyn earned a much-needed victory over Milwaukee

Moreover, the Nets are 3-7 in their previous 10 games played. Their unexpected 126-123 upset road win over the Bucks on Saturday put an end to their two-game skid. It was the team’s first win against the Bucks since Game 5 of last season’s Conference Semifinals series.

Guard Kyrie Irving scored a team-high 38 points in his performance. In center Andre Drummond’s outing, he finished with another career double-double, amassing 17 points, 12 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 29 minutes spent on the court. Brooklyn outscored Milwaukee 43-34 in the third quarter.

NBA Betting Trends – Raptors vs Nets | NBA Picks

Toronto Raptors

Toronto is 1-4 ATS in the team’s past five games played.

The total has gone under in four of the Raptors’ previous five contests.

Next, the Raptors are 5-2 ATS in their last seven matchups versus the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn is 4-2 ATS in its previous six contests.

The Nets are 2-12 ATS in their last 14 games played at home.

For one final note, the Nets are 1-6 ATS in their past seven matchups against the Raptors at Barclays Center.

Free NBA Picks — Raptors vs Nets Picks & Prediction

Referencing the point spread consensus, 70% of gamblers are trusting the Raptors to cover the spread at Barclays Center. Also, about 57% of bettors are expecting the point total will go over 219. The Raptors are 6-1 ATS in their past seven road games versus the Nets, and they four-point favorites over them for tonight’s game. Brooklyn is 7-3 against its divisional opponents.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Raptors have a 52.5% chance of winning.

Toronto is desperate for another win, but Brooklyn is in the same boat as well. Without Kyrie Irving, would the Nets have defeated the Bucks on the road? In the end, contemplate picking the Nets to win at home, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 219. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

