Blues vs Rangers Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The New York Rangers are set to take on the St Louis Blues in what should be one of the best regular-season games of the season. Both of these teams are two of the best in hockey, so expect a fun and exciting game between two potential championship contenders on Wednesday. The Rangers are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games while the Blues are 7-2-1 in their last 10.

Rangers vs Blues – Game Information

📊 Records: Rangers(33-15-5), Blues(32-14-6)

Rangers(33-15-5), Blues(32-14-6) 📅 Date: March 2nd, 2022

March 2nd, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

7:30 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass, MSG

NHL Pass, MSG 🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden 🎲 Odds: Rangers(+112), Blues(-136)

Rangers vs Blues Odds

Both the Blues and Rangers have been playing great hockey this season as they are both pushing to finalize a playoff spot in their respective divisions. This is going to be a highly competitive match up considering both teams are right there in terms of skill and have a good chance of meeting in the Stanley Cup.

Below, you can find NHL odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the most reputable NHL betting sites.

Bet Rangers Blues Play Moneyline +112 -136 Point Spread +1.5(-250) -1.5(+200) Total Points o5.5(-114) u5.5(-105)

Rangers vs Blues News

The New York Rangers are coming off back-to-back losses against the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Vancouver Canucks. These are two games that they were hoping to get a win in, but beating a team like the St. Louis Blues will give this team some confidence heading into the back end of the season.

St Louis is coming in on a four-game winning streak, and they’re going to look to extend that on Wednesday.

Rangers vs Blues Preview

This is going to be a tough game to predict because both of them are two of the best in the NHL and anything is possible.

Both of these teams understand that this has the potential to be a Stanley Cup finals preview. They want to play well against each other and show one another that they are to be taken seriously come playoff time.

Rangers News

The Rangers haven’t been playing well in their last 10 games and they are coming off of two disappointing losses. This is not going to be an easy game for them to get back on track, but if they do find a way to win this game, it could enlighten a spark underneath this team to finish out the rest of the year strong into the playoffs.

Blues News

The Blues have been playing like one of the best teams in hockey all season long and they are playing well in their last 10 games as they are 7-2-1. They’re also on a five-game winning streak and they’re going to look to extend that against a very good New York Rangers team.

NHL Betting Trends — Rangers vs Blues

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Blues Trends

– 24 games have gone OVER while 24 have gone UNDER.

– St. Louis is 11-8 in away games home.

Rangers Trends

– New York is 16-4 in home games.

– 32 games have gone UNDER.

Free NHL Picks — Rangers vs Blues

For this game, there is one surprising pick that I’m going to be interested in it for the Rangers. Personally, I think the Rangers get back on track and beat a very good St. Louis Blues team.

Saint Louis has been one of the best teams in hockey all season long and while the Rangers have lost two games in a row, they were one of the best teams in hockey before this short two-game skid. I expect them to get back on track and beat a tough St. Louis Blues team at home.

Get free NHL bets for the Rangers vs Blues game at BetOnline below.

