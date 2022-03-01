Hawks vs Celtics Prediction, Preview and Odds | Free NBA Picks

In tonight’s intraconference clash, the Atlanta Hawks are playing the Boston Celtics at TD Garden; free NBA picks are available here. The Celtics are shooting 45.48% from the field this season. Keep scrolling for Hawks vs Celtics preview content.

Will Trae Young and the Hawks upset the Celtics to win their third head-to-head game against them this season? Boston won the previous meeting on Feb. 13. Along with the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are featured below.

Hawks vs Celtics — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Atlanta Hawks | Boston Celtics

📊 Record: Hawks (29-31, 27-33 ATS) | Celtics (36-27, 30-32-1 ATS)

Hawks (29-31, 27-33 ATS) | Celtics (36-27, 30-32-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT, NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Boston

TNT, NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Boston 🏟 Venue: TD Garden; Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden; Boston, Massachusetts 🎲 Odds: Hawks +7 (-110) | Celtics -7 (-110)

Hawks vs Celtics Odds | NBA Picks

For tonight’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Celtics are seven-point favorites at home. Boston is 31-14 as a favorite, 5-13 as an underdog and 13-17-1 ATS at home. Also, the Celtics’ over/under home record is 13-18. The C’s are averaging 109 points per game.

Meanwhile, Atlanta is 21-15 as a favorite, 8-16 as an underdog and 10-19 ATS away. To add to this betting data, the Hawks’ over/under away record is 15-14. The team is 3-8 ATS in their last 11 matchups versus Atlantic Division opponents. BetOnline odds are posted below.

Hawks vs Celtics Injuries | Free NBA Picks

The Hawks have two players listed on their injury report: SG Lou Williams (out) and C John Collins (out indefinitely). Williams is still recovering from discomfort in his left hip, and there is no clear timetable for Collins’ return to the lineup.

Next, the Celtics have no reported injuries for tonight’s matchup. They must take full advantage of having a clean bill of health. Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart are ready to play.

Hawks vs Celtics Preview

Leading into this rematch, the Hawks rank ninth in the Eastern Conference. They trail the Nets by two games for the No. 8 spot in the standings. Atlanta’s conference record is 18-19. As for the Celtics, they are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, trailing the top-seeded Heat by 5.5 games. Their record in intraconference matchups is 26-16.

In the previous three head-to-head contests, the Hawks are 2-1 against the Celtics. On Feb. 13, 2022, the third time these teams faced off during this regular season, Boston won 105-95 at TD Garden. The point total was set at 223.5, and the total ended up going under. The C’s finished February with a 9-2 record.

The Hawks cannot settle for mediocrity

Moreover, the Hawks are 5-5 in their past 10 contests. On Saturday, in the team’s 127-100 home win over the Raptors, guard Trae Young finished his performance with another double-double. He accumulated 41 points, 4.0 rebounds and 11 assists in 37 minutes played. Atlanta outscored Toronto 60-50 in the paint.

Additionally, Onyeka Okongwu closed out his effort with 17 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 27 minutes of action. So far this season, the Hawks are shooting 46.85% from the field and 37.64% from three-point range. They are 1-6 in their last seven road matchups versus the Celtics.

Celtics remain one of the most unstoppable teams in the league

Furthermore, the Celtics are 8-2 in their previous 10 games played. However, their two-game win streak came to a close against the Pacers on Sunday. In their unexpected 128-107 road loss, forward Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 24 points in 34 minutes spent on the court. Guard Jaylen Brown also contributed 23 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 35 minutes played.

Despite showcasing a couple of blunders once in a while, Boston has been one of the most consistent teams in the NBA throughout February. Will their success carry over to this month? Well, they have a healthy roster. There is no logical excuse for them to struggle now. The team is 5-1 in their last six home games.

NBA Betting Trends – Hawks vs Celtics | NBA Picks

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta is 12-6 ATS in the team’s past 18 games played.

The total has gone over in five of the Hawks’ previous seven contests.

And, the Hawks are 5-12 SU in their last 17 matchups versus the Celtics.

Boston Celtics

Boston is 11-2 SU in its previous 13 contests played.

The Celtics are 4-2 ATS in their last six matchups against Southeast Division opponents.

Lastly, the total has gone over in the Celtics’ past five games.

Free NBA Picks — Hawks vs Celtics Picks & Prediction

After viewing the point spread consensus, 61% of gamblers are taking the Celtics to cover the spread at TD Garden. Not to mention, roughly 70% of bettors are hoping the point total will go over 226.5. Keep in mind, the Celtics are 2-4 ATS in their last six home games played on a Tuesday. And, the total has gone over in their past five contests against Eastern Conference opponents.

Pertaining to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 70% chance of winning.

Not only are the Hawks 1-4 ATS in their previous five away games, the total has gone over in eight of their last 12 games played. A bounce-back win for the C’s looks probable. Taking everything into account, pick the Celtics to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 226.5. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

