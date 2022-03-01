Kings vs Stars Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Los Angeles Kings are set to take on the Dallas Stars for a competitive Western Division contest on Wednesday. Los Angeles is currently the second seed in the Pacific Division while Dallas is the fifth seed in the Central Division. The Kings are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, Dallas is 6-3-1 in their last 10.

Kings vs Stars – Game Information

📊 Records: Kings(29-20-4), Stars(29-20-3)

Kings(29-20-4), Stars(29-20-3) 📅 Date: March 2nd, 2022

March 2nd, 2022 🕛 Time: 8:30 PM EST

8:30 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center 🎲 Odds: Kings(+128), Stars(-134)

Kings vs Stars Odds

Both the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings have been playing great hockey as of late as they are both pushing to finalize a playoff spot in the Western Divison. This is going to be a highly competitive match up considering both teams are right there and terms of the standings.

Bet Kings Stars Play Moneyline +128 -134 Point Spread +1.5(-200) -1.5(+170) Total Points o5.5(-120) u5.5(+100)

Kings vs Stars News

Dallas has been on a little bit of a scoring skid as they have only scored one goal in three of their last five games. Los Angeles on the other hand is coming off a 7-0 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Kings vs Stars Preview

This is going to be a tough game to predict because both of them haven’t been playing great hockey in the past few games but before these past few games, both of them have been playing very well.

Both of them understand that if they are going to want to make the playoffs, they are going to need to play some great hockey down the stretch and try to solidify their spot in the Western Division playoffs.

Stars News

Although Dallas hasn’t been scoring as much as they have hoped, they have still been able to find a way to win games. They’re coming off an impressive win against the Buffalo Sabres in a game that they should have taken care of, and they did exactly that.

Kings News

Los Angeles is coming off their worst loss of the year after an impressive 5-2 win against the New York Islanders. In the next game, Los Angeles lost to the Boston Bruins 7-0, and it has certainly raised some concerns about this team’s ability to beat some of the other top teams in hockey.

NHL Betting Trends — Kings vs Stars

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Stars Trends

– 20 games have gone OVER while 28 have gone UNDER.

– Dallas is 17-7 at home.

Kings Trends

– Los Angeles is 16-6 in away games.

– 21 games have gone OVER while 29 have gone UNDER.

Free NHL Picks — Stars vs Kings

For this game, there is one pick that I’m very interested in for the Stars and Kings. Both of them have been struggling recently to put the puck in the net, and with the number of times that both games have gone UNDER, the safe bet in this one feels like taking the UNDER.

Los Angeles is coming off a game where they allowed 7 goals, but the game prior to that they were able to score 5. Dallas has done a good job of not allowing goals this season, so expect that to stay the same on Wednesday.

