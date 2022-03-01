Mavericks vs Lakers Preview, Prediction and Odds | Free NBA Picks

In Tuesday night’s Western Conference rematch, the Dallas Mavericks are facing off versus the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center; free NBA picks are viewable here. LeBron James is averaging 29 points per game, whereas Luka Doncic is averaging 27.6 points per game. Continue scrolling for Mavericks vs Lakers preview content.

Without Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn, will the Lakers drop their third straight game? Dallas is 5-1 ATS in its last six road games, and the team has 16 wins on the road this season. In addition to the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are posted below.

Mavericks vs Lakers — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Dallas Mavericks | Los Angeles Lakers

📊 Record: Mavericks (36-25, 34-26-1 ATS) | Lakers (27-33, 26-34 ATS)

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 🕛 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT & NBA League Pass

TNT & NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: Staples Center; Los Angeles, California

Staples Center; Los Angeles, California 🎲 Odds: Mavericks -5.5 (-110) | Lakers +5.5 (-110)

Mavericks vs Lakers Odds | NBA Picks

Heading into tonight’s intraconference matchup, the Mavs are 5.5-point favorites on the road. At this point of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Dallas is 26-8 as a favorite, 10-16 as an underdog and 18-12 ATS on the road. Not to mention, the Mavs’ over/under away record is 14-15-1.

On the other side, Los Angeles is 21-16 as a favorite, 6-17 as an underdog and 13-20 ATS at home Plus, the Lakers’ over/under home record is 18-15. The Lakers are 6-1 in their past seven home matchups against the Mavericks. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Mavericks vs Lakers Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Furthermore, the Mavs have a total of five players listed on their injury report: SG Tim Hardaway Jr. (out indefinitely), PG Trey Burke (out), PF Marquese Chriss (out), PF Frank Ntilikina (out) and SF Theo Pinson (out indefinitely). Burke, Chriss and Ntilikina were all downgraded to out.

Next, the Lakers have four players on their report: SF LeBron James (probable), SG Avery Bradley (out), C Anthony Davis (out indefinitely) and PG Kendrick Nunn (out indefinitely). Due to a knee injury, Bradley was downgraded to out a couple of hours ago.

Mavericks vs Lakers Preview

Thus far, the Mavs rank fifth in the Western Conference. They trail the Jazz, Grizzlies, Warriors and Suns. The team is behind Phoneix by 13 games. Dallas’ conference record is 25-15. Switching gears, the Lakers are in ninth place of the conference. They are exactly 3.5 games behind the Clippers for the eighth spot; the team’s record in intraconference games is 15-21.

Regarding the past three head-to-head meetings, the Mavs are 2-1 versus the Lakers. On Dec. 15, 2021, the first time these teams met during this regular season, Los Angeles won 107-104 at American Airlines Center. Since then, the Lakers have gotten worse, and the total went under in the last matchup.

By the way DeMar was talked about this month, you would’ve thought his numbers were blowing Luka’s out of the water… But Luka is averaging more points, more rebounds, more assists, shooting better from three and the Mavs had a better win percentage in February https://t.co/s3Ydks3aB2 — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) March 1, 2022

Dallas is coming together as a noteworthy playoff contender

The Mavericks are 7-3 in their last 10 games played. They are finally starting to fight back. On Sunday, in their impressive 107-101 road win versus the Warriors, guard Luka Doncic finished with yet another double-double. He amassed 34 points, 11 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 37 minutes played. Spencer Dinwiddie also put up 24 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 31 minutes of action.

In the fourth quarter, the Mavs outscored them 33-13. It was as if the Warriors stayed in the locker room in the final minutes of regulation. Stephen Curry was the only player trying to carry Golden State. Anyways, Dallas shot 39-for-78 (50%) from the floor. Now, the point total has gone over in six of the Mavs’ last eight matchups against Western Conference opponents.

Additionally, the Lakes are 3-7 in their past 10 contests. In their 123-95 home loss against the Pelicans on Sunday, forward LeBron James led his team in scoring with 32 points earned in 36 minutes spent on the court. Guard Russell Westbrook accumulated 16 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 28 minutes played. In the third quarter, New Orleans outscored them 44-25.

And, the Pelicans outrebounded them 51-38. Without a healthy Anthony Davis to support him, LeBron James might be in over his head at this stage of his career. Westbrook is averaging 18.2 points per game this season, which is his lowest scoring average since his 2009-10 season with the Thunder. Before tip off, the Lakers are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven games played in March.

NBA Betting Trends – Mavericks vs Lakers | NBA Picks

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas is 8-1 ATS in its last nine contests.

The total has gone under in six of the Mavs’ past nine games played.

Next, the Mavs are 3-10 SU in their previous 13 matchups versus the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles is 2-4 ATS in the team’s past six games played.

The Lakers are 1-5 SU in their last six contests.

And, the total has gone under in eight of the Lakers’ previous 12 matchups against the Mavs.

Free NBA Picks — Mavericks vs Lakers Picks & Prediction

Factoring in the point spread consensus, 72% of bettors are putting their money down on the Mavericks to cover the spread at Staples Center. Likewise, 57% of gamblers are pondering the possibility of the total going over 217.5. The total has gone under in seven of the Mavs’ past nine matchups versus Pacific Division opponents.

Concerning ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Mavericks have a 68% probability of winning.

To add to that, the total has gone under in six of the Lakers previous eight home games. The Lakers have suffered back-to-back losses, and they haven’t played well at home without Davis. All things considered, pick the Mavericks to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 217.5. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

