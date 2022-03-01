Predators vs Kraken Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Nashville Predators are set to take on the Seattle Kraken in what should be one of the more interesting games in the NHL on Wednesday. Seattle is arguably the worst team in hockey and there’s a strong case to be made that they definitely are. The Predators are 30-19-4 while the Kraken are 16-34-5. Both teams have won a game each as it’s a 1-1 series this year.

Predators vs Kraken – Game Information

📊 Records: Predators(30-19-4), Kraken(16-34-5)

Predators(30-19-4), Kraken(16-34-5) 📅 Date: March 2nd, 2022

March 2nd, 2022 🕛 Time: 10:00 PM EST

10:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena 🎲 Odds: Predators(-165), Kraken(+145)

Predators vs Kraken Odds

The Predators aren’t necessarily the best team in the NHL this season, but there should be no reason why they don’t beat the Kraken outright on Wednesday. As everyone knows, the Kraken do have a knack for making it tough on some teams, but the Predators should be able to take care of business if they play the way they are capable of.

Below, you can find NHL odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the most reputable NHL betting sites.

Bet Predators Kraken Play Moneyline -165 +145 Point Spread -1.5(+148) +1.5(-165) Total Points o5.5(-112) u5.5(-120)

Predators vs Kraken News

The Kraken are 0-7 in their last seven games and they haven’t necessarily been keeping it close for most of their games either. Outside of that, Seattle has not been able to get much going for the entire season, causing them to be arguably the worst team in the NHL.

Nashville is playing like a team that has an outside chance to win a Stanley Cup this season. They have won two of their last three and the only loss in their past three games is against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Predators vs Kraken Preview

This should be a game that the Predators do win pretty easily. They are clearly the better team and much more talented team than the Kraken.

The Kraken have played teams tough for most of the year but with how bad they’re playing, this one should be over fast.

Predators News

The Predators have been one of the best teams in hockey all season long and they should be able to walk away with this win. They can score the puck at a high level and that won’t change against Seattle.

These are the type of games that the Predators want to win and just stay healthy so that they can secure a playoff spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

Kraken News

The Kraken has the third least amount of wins in the NHL this season so there’s no reason to expect a team like the Predators to drop this one. Although they did both beat each other once this year, Nashville is going to come out with revenge and take care of business.

NHL Betting Trends — Predators vs Kraken

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Predators Trends

– Both 14-9 record in home and away games.

– Predators are 28-22 ATS this season.

Kraken Trends

– 32 games have gone OVER while 20 have gone UNDER.

– 9-16 at home this season.

Free NHL Picks — Kraken vs Predators

For this game, the easy bet is going to be the Predators to win outright and OVER on goals. 32 games for the Kraken have gone over this season so there’s no reason to not keep betting it.

Nashville has an above-average offensive attack, so expect them to be able to score goals at will on Wednesday.

Get free NHL bets for the Kraken vs Predators game at BetOnline below.

Join BetOnline Now

About Jon Conahan View all posts by Jon Conahan

Read next