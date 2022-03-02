Knicks vs 76ers Preview, Prediction and Odds | Free NBA Picks

In tonight’s Eastern Conference clash, the New York Knicks are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center; free NBA picks are available here. Top MVP candidate Joel Embiid is averaging 29.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Keep reading for Knicks vs 76ers preview content.

Without Derrick Rose, can the Knicks squash their five-game losing streak and win their third head-to-head contest against the 76ers this season? New York is 9-19 versus opponents above .500. Including the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are featured below.

Knicks vs 76ers — Game Information

🏀 Teams: New York Knicks | Philadelphia 76ers

New York Knicks 📊 Record: Knicks (25-36, 26-35 ATS) | 76ers (37-23, 31-29 ATS)

Knicks (25-36, 26-35 ATS) | 76ers (37-23, 31-29 ATS) 📅 Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, ESPN Deportes, NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Philadelphia & ESPN2

ESPN, MSG, ESPN Deportes, NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Philadelphia & ESPN2 🏟 Venue: Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 🎲 Odds: Knicks +10.5 (-105) | 76ers -10.5 (-115)

Knicks vs 76ers Odds | NBA Picks

For Wednesday night’s intraconference rematch, the Knicks are 10.5-point underdogs on the road. As of yet, New York is 18-14 as a favorite, 7-22 as an underdog and 13-16 ATS away. Plus, the Knicks’ over/under road record is 14-15. They are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games played.

As for Philadelphia, the team is 26-12 as a favorite, 11-11 as an underdog and 11-18 ATS at home this season. And, the 76ers’ over/under home record is 11-18. The Sixers are 4-1 ATS in their past five matchups versus Eastern Conference opponents. BetOnline odds are posted below.

Knicks vs 76ers Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Additionally, the Knicks have three players listed on their injury report: PG Derrick Rose (out indefinitely), PG Kemba Walker (out for the season) and SG Quentin Grimes (out). While Rose remains out due to an ankle injury, Grimes was downgraded to out because of his knee.

Next, the 76ers have no reported injuries for this contest. No excuse right now would justify a loss to the Knicks. The Sixers are averaging 104 points and a 44.47% three-point shooting percentage over their previous 10 games played.

Knicks vs 76ers Preview

Up until this point of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the Knicks rank 12th in the Eastern Conference. They trail the Wizards, Hawks, Hornets and Nets for the No. 8 seed in the standings. New York is 14-24 against its conference opponents as well. However, the 76ers are in third place overall. Philadelphia trails the top-seeded Heat by three games, and the team is 21-14 versus its conference competition.

Nonetheless, pertaining to the last three head-to-head matchups, the Knicks are 2-1 against the 76ers. On Sunday, Philadelphia defeated them 125-109 on the road at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks won the first two matchups of the regular season, but they had a healthier roster back then. On Nov. 8, New York won 103-96 away at Wells Fargo Center.

Knicks are focusing on eliminating their five-game losing streak

The Knicks are 1-9 in their past 10 contests. They have not won a game since Feb. 10, when the team upsetted the Warriors, winning 116-114 at Chase Center. In their 125-109 home loss to the Sixers on Sunday, RJ Barrett and Evan Fournier each put up 24 points. Forward Julius Randle ended his performance with another double-double. He amassed 16 points, 10 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 38 minutes played.

Although the Sixers outrebounded the Knicks 47 to 43, the 76ers shot 22-for-35 (62.9%) from the free throw line. In the third quarter, Philadelphia also outscored New York 33-26. The point total in this matchup was set at 219.5, so the total went over. Against Eastern Conference opponents, New York is 0-5 ATS in its past five matchups.

Sixers are hoping to add to their three-game win streak

Moreover, the 76ers are 6-4 in their previous 10 games played. This record is nothing special over a 10-game span, but winning streaks of any kind are rare for several NBA teams. Since the Sixers’ 135-87 blowout loss to the Celtics on Feb. 15, they have not lost a game. In the team’s win over the Knicks on Sunday, center Joel Embiid scored a team-high 37 points in 36 minutes played.

Not to mention, guard James Harden earned his first triple-double with the 76ers. He accumulated 29 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists in 39 minutes of action. Philadelphia averaged 48.7% shooting from the field in this contest. The team has played decent against the Knicks, Timberwolves and Bucks. In the month of March, the total has gone under in four of their last five games played.

NBA Betting Trends – Knicks vs 76ers | NBA Picks

New York Knicks

New York is 0-5 ATS in the team’s past five games played.

The total has gone over in six of the Knicks’ last seven contests.

Also, the Knicks are 0-5 SU in their previous five games.

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia is 4-1 ATS in its last past five contests.

The 76ers are 5-1 SU in their previous six games played.

Lastly, the total has gone under in five of the Sixers’ last six matchups versus the Knicks.

Free NBA Picks — Knicks vs 76ers Picks & Prediction

Moving on to the point spread consensus, an overwhelming 93% of gamblers believe the 76ers will cover the spread at Wells Fargo Center. Similarly, about 87% of bettors are expecting the total to go over 224.5. The total has gone over in five of New York’s last six matchups against Atlantic Division teams. Also, the Knicks are 2-16 in their past 18 games versus the 76ers.

Regarding ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 76ers have a 79.9% chance of winning.

Equally important, the Sixers are 9-1 in their previous 10 contests against the Knicks at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia has the advantage all across the board for this game. Therefore, contemplate picking the 76ers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 224.5. More NBA picks are on the main page.

