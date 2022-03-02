Trail Blazers vs Suns Prediction, Preview and Odds | Free NBA Picks

For Wednesday night’s Western Conference rematch, the Portland Trail Blazers are focusing their efforts on defeating the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center; free NBA picks are featured here. Devin Booker is averaging 25.6 points per game with Phoenix. Continue reading for Trail Blazers vs Suns preview content.

Despite having multiple players out, can Portland upset Phoenix with Anfernee Simons? If it happens, this win for the Trail Blazers would be the Suns’ third consecutive defeat. In addition to the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are viewable below.

Trail Blazers vs Suns — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Portland Trail Blazers | Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers 📊 Record: Trail Blazers (25-35, 25-36 ATS) | Suns (49-12, 33-28 ATS)

Trail Blazers (25-35, 25-36 ATS) | Suns (49-12, 33-28 ATS) 📅 Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 🕛 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Arizona, ESPN, NBA League Pass, ESPN2 & Root Sports Northwest

Bally Sports Arizona, ESPN, NBA League Pass, ESPN2 & Root Sports Northwest 🏟 Venue: Footprint Center; Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center; Phoenix, Arizona 🎲 Odds: Trail Blazers +13.5 (-110) | Suns -13.5 (-110)

Trail Blazers vs Suns Odds | NBA Picks

In tonight’s intraconference rematch, the Trail Blazers are heavy 13.5-point underdogs on the road. Until this present point, Portland is 14-11 as a favorite, 11-25 as an underdog and 10-17 ATS on the road. Also, the Trail Blazers’ over/under away record is 15-12. They are 5-15 in their previous 20 games against Western Conference opponents.

Meanwhile, Phoenix is 46-9 as a favorite, 3-3 as an underdog and 15-18 ATS at home this season. Not to mention, the Suns’ over/under record at home is 19-14. The Suns are 4-1 ATS in their last five home matchups versus the Trail Blazers. BetOnline odds are posted below.

Trail Blazers vs Suns Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Next, the Trail Blazers have a total of seven players listed on their injury report: PG Eric Bledsoe (out), PG Damian Lillard (out indefinitely), SG Joe Ingles (out for the season), C Jusuf Nurkic (out indefinitely), PF Justise Winslow (out), SF Nassir Little (out for the season) and SF Didi Louzada Silva (out indefinitely).

On the other side, the Suns have four injured players on their list: PG Chris Paul (out indefinitely), PF Frank Kaminsky (out indefinitely), PG Cameron Payne (probable) and PF Dario Saric (out indefinitely). Payne’s wrist is just about back to normal, so the guard was upgraded to probable a couple of hours ago.

Trail Blazers vs Suns Preview

Leading into this matchup, the Trail Blazers rank 11th in the Western Conference. They are behind the Pelicans, Lakers and Clippers for the eighth spot in the standings. Aside from Houston’s horrible record, Portland has the second-worst record against conference opponents (11-26). As for the Suns, they rank first overall; Phoneix has a 6.5-game lead over the Warriors. The Suns’ conference record is 29-9.

When factoring in other head-to-head meetings, in the last three matchups, the Suns are 2-1 versus the Trail Blazers. On Dec. 14, 2021, Phoenix defeated them 111-107 in overtime on the road at Moda Center. The Trail Blazers last defeated the Suns on Oct. 23, 2021, when they won 134-105 at Moda Center.

Trail Blazers are making a rigorous effort to overcome their injuries

Furthermore, the Trail Blazers are 4-6 in their previous 10 games played. They have suffered back-to-back losses after winning four straight games. On Sunday, they lost 124-92 versus the Nuggets. In this blowout loss, guard Anfernee Simons scored a team-high 16 points in 29 minutes spent on the court. Center Drew Eubanks earned a double-double, too. He ended his outing with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29 minutes played.

In the fourth quarter, Denver outscored them 38-22. So, can Portland overcome its injuries? Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic remain out indefinitely. Likewise, Nassir Little is out for the season. The team is shooting 35.15% from behind the arc, but they need more healthy playmakers. The Trail Blazers have been keeping things close in their losses, considering they are 4-2 ATS in their past six games.

The Suns are doubling their focus to remain on top of the Western Conference

Additionally, the Suns are 8-2 in their past 10 contests. However, the team is in a comparable situation as the Trail Blazers, with losing two consecutive games. Their eight-game win streak came to a close on Feb. 25, when the Pelicans defeated them 117-102. Then, on Sunday, the Suns should have beat the Jazz at Footprint Arena. Phoenix can obviously fight back against a couple of losses.

Nonetheless, the Suns could really use Chris Paul and Frank Kaminsky right about now. Before his knee injury, Kaminsky was averaging 10.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Of course, he only appeared in nine games this season. Either way, Phoenix needs extra support. They are 1-5 ATS in their last six matchups against Western Conference opponents.

NBA Betting Trends – Trail Blazers vs Suns | NBA Picks

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland is 4-8 ATS in its past 12 contests.

The total has gone over in six of the Trail Blazers’ previous eight road games.

Next, the Trail Blazers are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 matchups versus the Suns.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix is 1-4 ATS in the team’s previous five games. .

The total has gone over in seven of the Suns’ last nine contests.

Also, the Suns are 9-2 SU in their past 11 home games played.

Free NBA Picks — Trail Blazers vs Suns Picks & Prediction

Upon further review of the point spread consensus, 55% of bettors are thinking that Phoenix will cover the spread at Footprint Center. To add to the betting data above, 74% of gamblers are predicting the total will go under 228.5. The total has gone over in four of the Suns’ last five games versus Northwest Division opponents. And the Trail Blazers are 1-4 ATS in their past five road matchups against the Suns.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Suns have a 86.4% probability of winning.

It should go without saying that Phoenix is an overwhelming favorite to defeat Portland. Both teams are working towards ending their back-to-back losses. With the Suns averaging 113 points per game, they should win, cover the spread and the total will go under 228.5. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

About James Foglio View all posts by James Foglio

Read next