Avalanche vs Coyotes Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Arizona Coyotes are set to take on the Colorado Avalanche in what should be one of the easiest games to bet on of the night. Arizona is arguably the worst team in hockey and there’s a strong case to be made that Colorado is the best in the NHL. The Avalanche are 39-10-4 while the Coyotes are 14-35-4. The Avalanche are 2-0-1 against the Coyotes this season.

Avalanche vs Coyotes – Game Information

📊 Records: Avalanche(39-10-4), Coyotes(14-35-4)

Avalanche(39-10-4), Coyotes(14-35-4) 📅 Date: March 3rd, 2022

March 3rd, 2022 🕛 Time: 9:00 PM EST

9:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena

Gila River Arena 🎲 Odds: Avalanche(-380), Coyotes(+290)

Avalanche vs Coyotes Odds

The Colorado Avalanche are arguably the best team in the NHL this season and there should be no reason why they don’t beat the Coyotes by at least two goals on Wednesday. The Coyotes are one of those teams who could potentially be kicked out of the NHL and allow a different city that doesn’t have a team to get one. Both of these teams are in the Central Division while the Avalanche are the number one seed in the division and the Coyotes are the last seed.

Below, you can find NHL odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the most reputable NHL betting sites.

Bet Avalanche Coyotes Play Moneyline -380 +290 Point Spread -1.5(-155) +1.5(+135) Total Points Over 6.5(-105) Under 6.5(-115)

Avalanche vs Coyotes News

The Coyotes are 1-2 in their last three games including an impressive win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Outside of that, Arizona has not been able to get much going for the entire season, causing them to be arguably the worst team in the NHL.

Colorado is playing like a team that has a chance to win a Stanley Cup this season as they have won four out of their last five including impressive wins over the Detroit Red Wings, and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Avalanche vs Coyotes Preview

This should be a game that the Avalanche do win pretty easily. They are clearly the better team and much more talented team than the Coyotes.

The Coyotes really haven’t even played anybody tough this season, meaning this game should be over within the first two periods and Colorado can walk out of there with an easy victory

Avalanche News

The Avalanche have been one of the best teams in hockey all season long and although there is a strong case that they will win the Stanley Cup.

These are the type of games that the Avalanche want to win and just stay healthy so that they can secure the number one seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Coyotes News

The Coyotes have the second least amount of wins in the NHL this season so there’s no reason to expect a team like the Avalanche to ever lose to these guys. The Avalanche did tie them once throughout the year, but now that it is getting later into the season and they are taking things more seriously, expect the Avalanche to win this one easily.

NHL Betting Trends — Avalanche vs Coyotes

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Avalanche Trends

– 29 games have gone OVER while 19 have gone UNDER.

Avalanche are 26-24 ATS this season.

Coyotes Trends

23 games have gone OVER while 26 have gone UNDER.

6-18 at home this season.

Free NHL Picks — Avalanche vs Coyotes

For this game, the easy bet is going to be the Avalanche to win outright and OVER on goals. With how good the attack is for the Avalanche and how bad the Coyotes’ defense is, this should be a game that they easily win and score plenty of goals. This game is going to go over simply almost just because of the Avalanche alone, so expect them to score upwards of five goals in this game.

Get free NHL bets for the Avalanche vs Coyotes game at BetOnline below.

Get Free NHL Bets at BetOnline

About Jon Conahan View all posts by Jon Conahan

Read next