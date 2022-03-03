Bruins vs Golden Knights Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights are set to match up at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. Both of these teams have been in the upper middle of the pack in terms of the standings all year long, so expect this to be one of the better games in the NHL on Thursday. The Bruins are coming into this one at 32-18-4, while the Golden Knights are 30-20-4.

Bruins vs Golden Knights – Game Information

📊 Records: Bruins(32-18-4), Vegas(30-20-3)

Bruins(32-18-4), Vegas(30-20-3) 📅 Date: March 3rd, 2022

March 3rd, 2022 🕛 Time: 9:00 PM EST

9:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena 🎲 Odds: Vegas(-115), Bruins(-105)

Bruins vs Golden Knights Odds

Both of these teams are two teams who are going to be fighting for a playoff spot towards the back end of the year and it looks like both of them are going to be able to secure that if they can continue playing at this level of hockey for the remainder of the year.

Below, you can find NHL odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the most reputable NHL betting sites.

Bet Bruins Vegas Play Moneyline -105 +115 Point Spread +1.5(-265) -1.5(-215) Total Points o5.5(+100) u5.5(-120)

Bruins vs Golden Knights News

The Bruins and the Golden Knights are going to be locked in for this game because they know that both of them are fighting for a playoff spot. It is going to be a tough game for either side to win, but with how well the Bruins have played as of late, they look like a team that could potentially sneak this one out.

Bruins vs Golden Knights Preview

Both of these teams are scoring the puck at a high level this season as the Golden Knights are currently 13th in terms of goals scored on the year and the Bruins are 18th.

In terms of goals allowed this year, the Bruins have given up the 25th least amount of goals in the NHL this season. The Golden Knights on the other hand are in the middle of the pack in terms of goals allowed this year as they have given up the 17th least in the NHL.

Bruins News

Coming into the year everybody knew exactly what they were going to get out of this Boston Bruins team as they have been one of the most dominant franchises in the NHL over the past two decades. They’re currently in the middle of the pack in terms of the Eastern Conference standings, but this is a team that still has to be feared because they have a lot of history of making deep runs in the playoffs.

Golden Knights News

The Vegas Golden Knights at the start of the year did not play the hockey that they were hoping for, but that has changed as of late. They’re still only 10 games above .500 at the moment, but they’re looking to get back on track and continue their average play as of late. They haven’t been playing the greatest hockey lately, but they have certainly played better than they did at the beginning of the year.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Bruins Trends

13-7 record in away games this year.

24 games have gone OVER while 24 have gone UNDER.

Golden Knights Trends

29 games have gone OVER while 20 have gone UNDER.

14-11 in home games this season.

Free NHL Picks — Bruins vs Golden Knights

Because the Boston Bruins have looked so good as the away team this year, I expect them to get the job done on Thursday. I’m going to take the Bruins to win this game outright, and I’m also going to sprinkle some money on the OVER in this game.

