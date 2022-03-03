Canucks vs Islanders Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Vancouver Canucks are set to take on the New York Islanders in what should be an interesting game on Thursday. Both teams are below-average to the middle of the pack in terms of the standings. New York is 20-22-8 while the Canucks are 26-23-6 on the season.

Canucks vs Islanders – Game Information

📊 Records: Canucks(26-23-6), Islanders(20-22-8I

Canucks(26-23-6), Islanders(20-22-8I 📅 Date: March 3rd, 2022

March 3rd, 2022 🕛 Time: 10:00 PM EST

10:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass, ESPN+

NHL Pass, ESPN+ 🏟 Venue: UBS Arena

UBS Arena 🎲 Odds: Canucks(+105), Islanders(-125)

Canucks vs Islanders Odds

Neither of these teams has been playing great hockey as of late, but they are still two talented teams and it could be a tough game to bet on.

Both teams are going to come into this one losing their last game, and both their records are somewhat identical, so it should be a good matchup.

Below, you can find NHL odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the most reputable NHL betting sites.

Bet Islanders Canucks Play Moneyline -125 +105 Point Spread -1.5(+220) +1.5(-275) Total Points o5.5(+100) u5.5(-120)

Canucks vs Islanders News

The New York Islanders have not enjoyed the season that they were hoping for this season. They have been playing bad hockey as of late, as they are 3-5-2 in their last 10 games.

The Canucks have been playing much better hockey as of late as they are trying to make a late playoff push. They’re currently 6-4 in their last 10 games and are hoping to be able to sneak their 7th win out against a tough New York Islanders team in New York on Thursday.

Canucks vs Islanders Preview

This is going to be a game that is tough to bet on because both teams have been playing similar hockey for most of the year. At the moment, we have to give the benefit of the doubt to the Canucks because the Islanders have not looked great as of late.

Canucks News

The Canucks have played about the same way that many people expected them to coming into the season. They have not exceeded expectations by any means, as they are in the middle of the pack in terms of the playoff standings and if they are going to want to make the playoffs, they’re going to have to take care of games that they know they can win towards the back end of the season.

Islanders News

The Islanders have not had the season that they were expecting after making it to the Conference Finals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs a year ago. It has been a disappointing season on the ice, and they’re hoping that they can scratch a few wins together towards the back end of the year and try to make a playoff push so that they can do what they did a year ago.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Canucks Trends

13-12 record in away games this year.

24 games have gone OVER while 28 have gone UNDER.

Islanders Trends

17 games have gone OVER while 27 have gone UNDER.

10-10 at home this season.

Free NHL Picks — Canucks vs Islanders

For the New York Islanders versus the Vancouver Canucks, I’m going to go with the easiest bet of the night in my opinion.

With how many times both of these teams have gone UNDER throughout the year, it is best to put some money on the UNDER for this game. Both teams have had trouble scoring the puck at times, and with how well the Islanders have been able to keep the puck out of the net, this game is certainly going to go under.

