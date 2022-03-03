Devils vs Rangers Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The New Jersey Devils will travel across the Hudson River to take on the New York Rangers in a highly competitive Madison Square Garden showdown. Although the Devils have not looked great this year as they are currently 19-30-5, whenever they play against the Rangers, we can expect a crazy game because this is one of the biggest rivalries in the NHL. The Rangers have been great once again this season, as they are currently the third seed in the Metropolitan Division with a 34-15-5 record.

Devils vs Rangers – Game Information

📊 Records: Devils(19-30-5), Rangers(34-15-5)

Devils(19-30-5), Rangers(34-15-5) 📅 Date: March 4th, 2022

March 4th, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

7:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

Madison Square Garden | New York, NY 🎲 Odds: Rangers(+160), Devils(-194)

Devils vs Rangers Odds

This should be a game that the Rangers are able to win, but it is going to be close and tough just like their games usually are. Madison Square Garden will be rocking on Friday night just as it always is, so expect the Rangers to be able to win this one in a low-scoring game.

Below, you can find NHL odds for the game.

Bet Devils Rangers Play Moneyline -194 +160 Point Spread -1.5(+145) +1.5(-162) Total Points o6(-115) u6(+102)

Devils vs Rangers News

The New York Rangers have been playing like one of the best teams in hockey this season as they currently have 73 points, which would put them in the top seven in the NHL this season. They’re only a few other teams who have as many points as them this year and coming into the year, everybody knew exactly what type of team they were going to be. The Devils on the other hand have certainly not found the success that they were hoping for as they currently only have 43 points on the year and are in second-to-last in the Metropolitan Division.

Devils vs Rangers Preview

Rangers Looking To Go 2-0 Vs Devils

The last time these two teams met, the Rangers were able to come away with a tight victory. This game was played in November so it was the beginning of the year when the Rangers weren’t playing as well as they currently are, but they were only able to walk away with a 4-3 win and had to do so in a shootout.

This time around, the Rangers should be able to take care of business as they have been playing like one of the best teams in hockey as of late as they have won six of their last 10 games. Artemi Panarin will continue to show why he’s one of the best players in hockey as he currently has the 14th most points in the NHL with 59.

It is to be expected that Igor Shesterkin will be in the net for the Rangers on Friday. He has a 94% save percentage and has only allowed 1.98 goals per game. He is 25-6-3 in net this season and has proven to arguably be the best goalie in hockey.

Will Rivalry Make Devils Play Better?

The Devils will be coming into this one after a 4-3 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Once again, the Devils inability to keep the puck out of the net was the issue in this loss. Dougie Hamilton, Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, Michael McLeod, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson, and Pavel Zacha all had a point each.

The Devils are going to need to be able to keep the puck out the net on Friday if they do want to win because the Rangers are one of the best at not allowing goals.

Jesper Bratt has 50 points on the year and leads the Devils in points. He’s going to have to make something happen for this New Jersey team if they do want to walk away with the win.

It is to be expected that Jon Gillies will be in the net for this one and he has not been great at all this season, currently giving up 3.7 goals per game and only an 88 percent save percentage. He is 3-9-1 in the net this season and he’s really going to have to play better if New Jersey is to win.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Rangers Trends

16-4 record in home games this year.

17 games have gone OVER while 32 have gone UNDER.

Devils Trends

29 games have gone OVER while 20 have gone UNDER.

7-15 in away games this season.

Free NHL Picks — Devils vs Rangers

Personally, I think that this will be one of the harder games to debt of the night on Friday. Although the Rangers are the significantly better team here, the Devils usually do find a way to play them tough and I don’t expect that to change. I do however expect the Rangers to win outright and for this game to go UNDER so that is the to bet that I am going to put some money on.





