Golden Knights vs Ducks Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Las Vegas Golden Knights are set to take on the Anaheim Ducks in a competitive Western Conference game. This game will be played at the Honda Center, as Vegas comes into this one at 30-20-4 on the year and the Ducks come in at 26-21-9. These teams have met three times already this year as the Golden Knights currently hold the season advantage with a 2-1 record against the Ducks.

Golden Knights vs Ducks – Game Information

📊 Records: Golden Knights(30-20-4), Ducks(26-21-9)

Golden Knights(30-20-4), Ducks(26-21-9) 📅 Date: March 4th, 2022

March 4th, 2022 🕛 Time: 10:00 PM EST

10:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Honda Center | Anaheim, California

Honda Center | Anaheim, California 🎲 Odds: Golden Knights(-128), Ducks(+106)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds

Both of these teams realize that they need to start winning some games so that they can secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. There is no better time for both of them to play their best hockey as they are both right there near each other in the standings.

Bet Golden Knights Ducks Play Moneyline -128 +106 Point Spread -1.5(+205) +1.5(-260) Total Points o5.5(-110) u5.5(-110)

Golden Knights vs Ducks News

Vegas currently has 64 points on the season and have won five out of their last 10 games. The Ducks on the other hand are three points behind them with 61 and they have won four of their last 10 games.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Preview

Can Vegas Produce On A Back-To-Back?

In Vegas’s last completed game they were able to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 at home. They scored a goal each period. William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, and Reilly Smith all had three points each.

Unfortunately for Vegas, they are going to be coming into this game on a back-to-back as they will be taking on the Boston Bruins in a highly competitive game on Thursday. This game is currently going on and Vegas is losing 1-0 at the end of the first intermission.

Laurent Brossoit will be the goalie for this game as he is 9-6-1 in the net this year. At the moment, he has a 0.96 save percentage and has allowed 2.6 goals per game.

Chandler Stephenson currently leads the Golden Knights with 41 points this year and he’s going to look to add on to that total against a tough Anaheim Ducks team.

Will Anaheim Secure A Playoff Spot Down The Stretch?

The Anaheim Ducks haven’t been outstanding by any means this year but they have definitely played some decent hockey as of late. They were able to secure a huge win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday where Ryan Getzlaf led the charge with three points and Trevor Zegras was able to add two.

Anaheim will have a night off on Wednesday and Thursday, which should help them get some extra rest and have an advantage against this Vegas team. It is to be expected that John Gibson will be controlling the net on Friday as he currently has a 91% save percentage and has allowed 2.84 goals per game. He has a 17-14-8 record while in net this year.

Troy Terry is going to look to continue his scoring streak this season as he currently leads the Anaheim Ducks with 46 points.

The Ducks got a huge win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday as Brandon Carlo, Nick Foligno, and Tomas Nosek were able to have two points each

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Ducks Trends

13-8 record in home games this year.

26 games have gone OVER while 25 have gone UNDER.

Golden Knights Trends

29 games have gone OVER while 20 have gone UNDER.

15-7 in away games this season.

Free NHL Picks — Golden Knights vs Ducks

For this game, I’m going to go with the Ducks to win outright. With Vegas coming off of a back-to-back against one of the best teams in hockey, I think they will be slowed down on Friday and Anaheim will be able to come away with a win.

The OVER also looks intriguing in this game considering 29 games for the Golden Knights have gone OVER.

