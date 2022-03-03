Grizzlies vs Celtics Preview, Prediction and Odds | Free NBA Picks

In tonight’s interconference battle, the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Boston Celtics at TD Garden; free NBA picks are posted here. Ja Morant is averaging 27.6 points and 6.6 assists per game with Memphis. Keep scrolling for Grizzlies vs Celtics preview content.

Can Morant and the Grizzlies win their third consecutive game and upset the Celtics? They have 22 wins on the road. Boston is averaging 109 points per game this season. Along with the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are featured below.

Grizzlies vs Celtics — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Memphis Grizzlies | Boston Celtics

Memphis Grizzlies 📊 Record: Grizzlies (43-20, 42-21 ATS) | Celtics (37-27, 31-32-1 ATS)

Grizzlies (43-20, 42-21 ATS) | Celtics (37-27, 31-32-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Southwest, TNT and NBC Sports Boston

Bally Sports Southwest, TNT and NBC Sports Boston 🏟 Venue: TD Garden; Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden; Boston, Massachusetts 🎲 Odds: Grizzlies +1 (-110) | Celtics -1 (-110)

Grizzlies vs Celtics Odds | NBA Picks

For Thursday night’s interconference matchup, the Grizzlies are one-point underdogs on the road. So far during this 2021-22 NBA regular season, Memphis is 27-11 as a favorite, 14-9 as an underdog and 23-9 ATS on the road. And the Grizzlies’ over/under road record is 17-13-2. The team is 5-0 in its past five matchups versus Eastern Conference opponents.

As for Boston, the team is 32-14 as a favorite, 5-13 as an underdog and 14-17-1 ATS at home this season. Plus, the Celtics’ over/under record at home is 13-19. The C’s are 5-2 ATS in their last seven head-to-head contests against Southwest Division teams. BetOnline odds are available below.

Grizzlies vs Celtics Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Furthermore, the Grizzlies have three players listed on their injury report: SG Dillon Brooks (out indefinitely), SG John Konchar (questionable) and SF Yves Pons (out). Konchar is still recovering from an ankle sprain, and Pons was downgraded to out due to soreness in his left thigh.

Next, the Celtics have just one player on their report: SF Jaylen Brown (out). On Tuesday, Brown suffered an ankle sprain during the first quarter of his team’s 107-98 win over the Hawks. There is no clear timetable for his return.

Grizzlies vs Celtics Preview

Entering this contest, the Grizzlies rank third overall in the Western Conference; they trail the Warriors and Suns. Of course, the team trails the top-seeded Suns by 7.5 games. Their record against conference opponents this season is 29-13. On the other side, the Celtics rank sixth in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Heat by 4.5 games. Boston’s conference record is 27-16.

In the previous 10 head-to-head meetings, the Celtics are 9-1 versus the Grizzlies. However, in the past three matchups, the C’s are 2-1 against them. On Mar. 22, 2021, the last time these teams played one another during the regular season, Memphis won 132-126 at home. Though, the Grizzlies are 0-7 in their last seven road games versus the Celtics.

Tonight @JaMorant scored a career-high and franchise-record 52 points, the first 50-point game in franchise history. Morant also set the @memgrizz franchise record for field goals made (22). Morant had set the previous regular season team scoring record (46) Saturday. pic.twitter.com/fm3VMI4Als — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 1, 2022

Grizzlies are going for their third straight win

Moreover, the Grizzlies are 8-2 in their past 10 contests. After suffering two consecutive losses, the team finished the month of February with back-to-back victories. In their 118-105 home win over the Spurs on Monday, guard Ja Morant scored a franchise-high and career-high 52 points in 34 minutes played. De’Anthony Melton ended his performance with 15 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 24 minutes on the court as well.

In the opening quarter, Memphis outscored them 42-34. On top of outrebounding them 55 to 38, the Grizzlies shot an incredible 48-for-89 (53.9%) from the field. Keep in mind, they are now 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games played. The Grizzlies have covered the spread dozens of times this season. The only known metric working against them is their pitiful record against Boston.

Boston is pulling out all the stops to overcome a few missteps

To add to the information above, the Celtics are also 8-2 in their previous 10 games played. Having said that, they are 3-2 in their last five games. What’s more puzzling about Boston’s latest losses were the teams they lost against. The Pistons defeated them 112-111 on Feb. 16 before the All-Star break, and they lost 128-107 versus the Pacers on Sunday.

On Tuesday, in the Celtics’ 107-98 home win against the Hawks, forward Jayson Tatum finished his outing with 33 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 39 minutes of action. Derrick White and Grant Williams each contributed 18 points, too. The team shot an impressive 18-for-19 (94.7%) at the free throw line. Boston is 4-2 ATS in its last six contests played in the month of March.

NBA Betting Trends – Grizzlies vs Celtics | NBA Picks

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis is 8-2 ATS in the team’s previous 10 contests.

The total has gone over in eight of the Grizzlies’ last 11 games played.

And, the Grizzlies are 3-8 ATS in their past 11 matchups versus the Celtics.

Boston Celtics

Boston is 12-2 SU in its last 14 games played. .

The total has gone over in five of the Celtics’ past six contests.

Additionally, the total has gone over in nine of Boston’s previous 12 matchups against Memphis.

Free NBA Picks — Grizzlies vs Celtics Picks & Prediction

Regarding the point spread consensus, 92% of gamblers are leaning towards picking the Grizzlies to cover the spread at TD Garden. Not to mention, 61% of bettors are hoping the total will go over 223.5. The total has gone under in five of Boston’s past six games versus Western Conference opponents. Still not convinced? The total has also gone over in 10 of the Grizzlies’ last 15 matchups against Atlantic Division teams.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 59.8% chance of winning.

Considering the Celtics are one-point favorites, one person’s crazy prediction for this game is as good as anyone’s. Upsets happen all the time. Objectively, the Grizzlies have the better team. Bettors might be breaking stuff later on if they get this one wrong. In conclusion, pick the Celtics to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 223.5. More NBA picks are on the main page.

