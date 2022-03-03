How to Bet on Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez goes down this Saturday from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The WBC flyweight gold is on the line as ‘El Rey’ Julio Cesar Martinez attempts to defend his WBC gold for a fourth time, as he takes on Nicaraguan ‘Chocolatito,’ Román González. Florida sports betting is still on the outside looking in when it comes to state-endorsed legalization. However, there are still a ton of ways to bet on this weekend’s big Gonzalez vs Martinez boxing fight.

Read this article to find out how to bet on Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez in Florida, while taking advantage of the best sportsbook bonuses and free bets.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Gonzalez vs Martinez in Florida

After searching long and hard, we have come up with a list of the top-five Florida sports betting sites available for this weekend’s Gonzalez vs Martinez bout. Check out the list below to find out the best betting sites available in Florida. Click the links to claim your free boxing bets for this weekend’s title bout.

How to Bet on the Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez in Florida

Florida sports betting is still not state law, despite being one of the most populated states in the U.S. Nonetheless, wagering on this weekend’s Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez fight in Florida is still very possible. Check out the instructions below for a step-by-step guide on how to bet this weekend’s WBC flyweight title bout.

Pick a FL betting site from this page Click the button to get your boxing betting bonus for Gonzalez vs Martinez Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Florida sports betting bonus for the Pedraza Ramirez fight Place your free bet on Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez

Florida Boxing Betting — How to Watch Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez in Florida

🥊 Boxing Match: Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez 📅 Date: Friday, March 5, 2022

Friday, March 5, 2022 🕚 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:15 pm ET

Approx. 11:15 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | Sky Sports

ESPN+ | Sky Sports 🏟 Venue: Pechanga | San Diego, California

Pechanga | San Diego, California 🎲 Boxing Odds: Roman Gonzalez -140 | Julio Caesar Martinez +110

Boxing Odds — Roman Gonzalez vs. Julio Caesar Martinez

The challenger Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez comes in as the -140 betting favorite over Julio Caesar Martinez. Gonzalez is coming off a very narrow split decision loss in March of 2021 to Juan Francisco Estrada, a fight that saw ‘Chocolatito’ drop his WBA super-flyweight gold. On the comeback, the champion Julio Caesar Martinez is the +110 underdog in this match and has just one loss in his pro-boxing career, which was his very first pro fight.

Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez — Boxing Record and Stats

Nationality : Nicaragua

: Nicaragua Date of Birth: June 17, 1987

June 17, 1987 Height : 5′ 3″

: 5′ 3″ Reach : 64″

: 64″ Total Fights : 53

: 53 Record: 50-3 (41 KOs)

Julio Caesar Martinez — Boxing Record and Stats

Nationality : Mexico

: Mexico Date of Birth : January 27, 1995

: January 27, 1995 Height : 5′ 2″

: 5′ 2″ Reach : 64″

: 64″ Total Fights : 19

: 19 Boxing Record: 18-1 (14 KOs)

Gonzalez vs Martinez Undercard

Mauricio Lara vs. Emilio Sanchez — Featherweight Bout

— Featherweight Bout Angel Fierro vs. Juan Carlos Burgos — Lightweight Bout

— Lightweight Bout Souleymane Cissokho vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr — Lightweight Bout

The Best Florida Betting Sites for the Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez Fight

Boxing betting in Florida doesn’t get any better than a coin-flip title fight between two championship-level fighters. While most fights of this caliber see a strong betting favorite, this bout is a relative toss-up, with the defending champion coming in as the plus-money underdog. It’s the type of fight that should have Florida sports betting fans licking their chops, with a case to be made for strong betting action in each corner of the squared circle.

With a ton of free bets and Florida sportsbook bonuses available for Saturday’s fight night, boxing fans can get in on the action in more ways than one.

Continue reading to find out more about the very best Florida sports betting offers available for Gonzalez vs Martinez.

Free Boxing Picks | Find the Best Boxing Bets For Gonzalez vs Martinez in Florida

This flyweight title bout is about as close as you can get when it comes to high-level boxing. If these two fighters were to face eachother a hundred times, the results might be split right down the middle. Ultimately, the winner of this fight is going to be the one who makes the least amount of mistakes and is able to capitalize on the mistakes of their opponents. With that said, in a toss-up title fight that may be too close to call, it may be best to go with the plus-money champion, who should have the San Diego contingent behind. Take Julio Caesar Martinez at odds of +110 and enjoy the fights.

To place your free bets on Gonzalez vs Martinez now with BetOnline, click the link below.

