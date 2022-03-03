How to Bet on the Arnold Palmer Invitational in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide

The 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational will take place in Bay Hill, Florida this weekend, marking the beginning of an exciting two weeks of golf. Four of the top six golfers on the PGA Tour are in the field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational this weekend and will be competing for a $12 million purse. While legal sports betting in Florida still faces some challenges, residents that are interested in betting on the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2022 can still place their bets with some of the top offshore sportsbooks. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida and claim sports betting offers available to FL residents.

The Best Florida Betting Sites for the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Golf betting is among the most profitable sports to bet on in the US. Several longshots have already won PGA Tour events this year, including Sepp Straka, who recently won the Honda Classic. While there is a ton of money at stake in this weekend’s event at Bay Hill, Florida residents can also get in on the action by betting on golf and capitalizing on the best golf odds.

Below, you’ll find sports betting offers from the best Florida betting sites for this weekend’s Arnold Palmer Invitational.

How to Bet on the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida

PGA Tour fans that want to place their best bets for the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Bay Hill this weekend can cash in on sports betting offers at the best Florida sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll walk residents through how to bet on the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida, get best PGA Tour betting odds, and claim free golf bets this weekend.

Pick a FL betting site from this page Click the button to get your golf betting bonus for Arnold Palmer Invitational 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Florida sports betting bonus for the Arnold Palmer Invitational Place your free bets on the Arnold Palmer Invitational in FL

Florida Golf Betting — How to Watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida

🏌 PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational 2022

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2022 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 3-6

Thursday-Sunday, March 3-6 💰 Purse: $12 Million

$12 Million 💸 Top Prize: $2.16 Million

$2.16 Million 🏆 Arnold Palmer Invitational 2021 Winner: Bryce DeChambeau

Bryce DeChambeau 🕛 Time: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, FL

Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, FL 🎲 Golf Odds: Jon Rahm +800 | Rory McIlroy +1200 | Scottie Scheffler +1600

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida

When it comes to betting on golf this weekend, some sportsbooks have more sports betting bonuses and free bets to offer than others. With a ton of depth in the field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational this weekend, Florida residents can cash in on the best golf betting odds, claim free bets, and more.

Below, we’ll break down some of the best sports betting bonuses and free bets available in Florida for this weekend’s PGA Tour event at Bay Hill Golf Course.

Golf Picks This Weekend | Arnold Palmer Invitational Picks

Golfers in the Arnold Palmer Invitational this weekend are competing for a top prize of over $1.6 million. Rory McIlroy had a strong finish two weeks ago, finishing tied for 10th place at the Genesis Invitational. McIlroy can drive it long and has a strong precision game when in top form. He’s also already won the Arnold Palmer Invitational before (2018) and has four additional top-11 finishes in the event. Take Rory McIlroy to finish as the Arnold Palmer Invitational winner in 2022.

To claim your free bets on the Arnold Palmer Invitational this weekend, click below.

