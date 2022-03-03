How to Bet on UFC 272: Masvidal vs Covington in CA | California Sports Betting Guide

UFC 272 goes down this Saturday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by a five-round grudge match between former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington, and his one-time training partner and American Top Team teammate, Jorge Masvidal. Both fighters are coming off UFC title fight losses to current champion Kamaru Usman, and are looking to bounce back in a big way. Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington comes in as the strong -325 betting favorite, with ‘Gamebred’ Jorge Masvidal lined as an almost 3-1 underdog.

Despite being home to several professional sports teams, California sports betting is still not legal and regulated. While there may be a few challenges to overcome before legal sports betting comes to California, there are still many ways for fans to bet on one of the biggest UFC fights of this year this weekend.

Continue reading to find out how to bet on UFC 272 in California, and how to claim free bets and sportsbook bonuses for fight night on Saturday.

The Best California Betting Sites for UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington

After some extensive deep diving, we have come up with a list of the top-five California sports betting sites available for UFC 272. These California online betting apps have everything that a seasoned veteran and novice bettor would be looking for when looking to bet on the Masvidal vs Covington fight this weekend. For a complete breakdown of the best betting sites available in California and what they have to offer for UFC 272, check out the list below.

How to Bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in California

While California sports betting is still not legalized, wagering on UFC 272 is still very possible. Continue reading for a step-by-step guide on how to bet on this Saturday’s UFC bouts, and how to claim some of the best sportsbook bonuses available.

Pick a CA betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Covington vs Masvidal Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your California sports betting bonus for UFC 272 Place your free bets on UFC 272 Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

California UFC Betting — How to Watch Masvidal vs Covington in California

🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 272

UFC 272 📅 UFC 272 Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 272: 10:00pm ET

10:00pm ET 📺 TV Channel: UFC Pay-Per-View

UFC Pay-Per-View 🏟 Where is UFC 272: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🏆 UFC 272 Main Event: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal 📊 UFC Stats: Covington 16-3-0 | Masvidal 35-15-0

Covington 16-3-0 | Masvidal 35-15-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Covington (-325) | Masvidal (+275)

UFC Odds — Covington vs Masvidal Odds

Colby Covington comes into this match-up as the strong betting favorite, lined at -325. Covington is 11-1 in his UFC career when lined as the betting favorite, with his only loss as the chalk fighter coming all the way back in 2015. As for Jorge Masvidal, the Miami-born street fighter comes in as the long-shot underdog, which is not unfamiliar territory. Masvidal is 4-4 in his last eight pro-fights, with three of those four wins coming as the betting underdog.

UFC 272 Fight Card

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal – 5 round main event

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano – co-main event

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

UFC Stats — Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Before placing wagers on this Saturday’s UFC 272 fight card, bettors should dive into the statistics and UFC betting trends to find out the tendencies of each fighter. Continue reading as we go over some of the key stats and trends before this Saturday’s UFC welterweight main event.

Colby Covington — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age : 34 years old

: 34 years old Born : Clovis, California

: Clovis, California Fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida

Coconut Creek, Florida Height : 5’11

: 5’11 Reach : 72″

: 72″ Recent Trends: Over is 7-3 in last 10 fights

Jorge Masvidal — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 37 years old

37 years old Born: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Height : 5’11

: 5’11 Reach : 74″

: 74″ Recent Trends: Under is 5-3 in last 8 fights

The Best California Betting Sites for UFC 272: Masvidal vs Covington

Colby Covington comes in as a heavy favorite this weekend, so residents betting on UFC fights in California may be looking for other markets to wager on beyond picking the outright winner. Luckily, UFC fans can wager on Masvidal vs Covington and other bouts on the UFC 272 card in a number of different ways. Bettors can predict the exact method of victory, when the fight is going to end, or if the fight goes the distance or not. With a ton of free bets and sportsbook bonuses for UFC 272 in California, there are a ton of ways to get in on this action for these big fights this weekend.

Continue reading to find out more about the best UFC betting sites in California, as well as the free bets and sportsbook bonuses available for UFC 272.

Click the link below to cash in on some of the best sports betting offers available for California residents.

Click the link below to double your first deposit and bet on UFC 272 at MyBookie.

To claim up to $500 in free bets for UFC 272 this weekend, click the button below.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Masvidal vs Covington in California

Jorge Masvidal is 4-4 in his last eight fights, with each of his four wins coming by way of stoppage. Meanwhile, Colby Covington is 8-2 in his last ten fights, with seven of his last ten fights going ‘Over’ the betting total. With these two fighters bringing a heated personal rivalry into the cage on Saturday, it is very unlikely we see this one last the entire twenty-five minutes. Masvidal has been known for his creative, and measured striking style, but has not shown off the goods as of late when it comes to his finishing prowess. With the betting total currently lined at ‘Under 4.5 rounds’ seeing plus money odds, it’s pretty easy to bet wagering on the side of violence in this one. Take the Under and enjoy what should be a very fun fight to watch.

To place your free bets on UFC 272 with BetOnline, click the link below.

