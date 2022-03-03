Hurricanes vs Capitals Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals are set to play in a highly competitive Metropolitan Division matchup on Thursday. The game will be played at the Capital One Arena as Carolina comes into this one at 37-11-5 with the number one seed in the Metropolitan Division, while the Capitals come into this one at 28-18-9 and the fourth seed in the Metropolitan Division.

Hurricanes vs Capitals – Game Information

📊 Records: Hurricanes(37-11-5), Capitals(28-18-9)

Hurricanes(37-11-5), Capitals(28-18-9) 📅 Date: March 3rd, 2022

March 3rd, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

7:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena 🎲 Odds: Capitals(+115), Hurricanes(-130)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds

These are two teams that realized that they do have the potential to meet in the Stanley Cup playoffs this year. The Hurricanes are going to look to show the Capitals that they are the best team in hockey on Thursday and that they don’t belong on the same ice as them.

Bet Hurricanes Capitals Play Moneyline -130 +115 Point Spread -1.5(+185) +1.5(-225) Total Points o5.5(-105) u5.5(-115)

Hurricanes vs Capitals News

Both of these teams are going to be locked in for this game as they realize this has the potential to be a future playoff series. Both of them have been two of the better teams in hockey all season long, and that was to be expected coming into the year.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Preview

This is going to be an extremely tough game to bet on. Although It seems likely that the Hurricanes win this one, beating the Capitals is never an easy task.

Hurricanes News

Coming into the year, everybody knew that the Carolina Hurricanes were going to be one of the best teams in hockey, and they certainly haven’t disappointed. There could be a case made that this is the best team in hockey outside of the Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche, and they’re going to continue to prove that they are one of, if not. the best team in the NHL.

Capitals News

The Washington Capitals have been one of the best teams in hockey for the past decade, and that hasn’t changed this season. They haven’t been playing as dominant hockey as many are used to, but they are still playing at a high level, and at the moment, they have a good chance to make a Deep Run in the playoffs. They are in the middle of the pack in terms of the Eastern Conference standings, so they’re going to want to take care of business to make sure that they do is sneak into those playoffs.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Hurricanes Trends

18-7 record in away games this year.

26 games have gone OVER while 24 have gone UNDER.

Capitals Trends

27 games have gone OVER while 24 have gone UNDER.

12-10 in home games this season.

Free NHL Picks — Hurricanes vs Capitals

For this game, I’m going to go with the Hurricanes to win outright. They have been one of the best teams in hockey all season long on the road, and while the Capitals haven’t necessarily struggled at home, they haven’t played the type of hockey that they are hoping for in their home arena.

