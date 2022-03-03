Lightning vs Penguins Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

Arguably the two best teams in hockey will face off on Thursday at the Tampa Bay Lightning will take on at the Pittsburgh Penguins in what should be the best game in the NHL on Thursday. Both of these teams are at the top of the Eastern Conference, while the lightning are the number one seed in the Atlantic division and the Penguins are the number two seed in the Metropolitan Division.

Lightning vs Penguins – Game Information

📊 Records: Lightning(35-11-6), Penguins(33-14-9)

Lightning(35-11-6), Penguins(33-14-9) 📅 Date: March 3rd, 2022

March 3rd, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

7:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Amalie Arena

Amalie Arena 🎲 Odds: Lightning(-165), Penguins(+145)

Lightning vs Penguins Odds

Both of these teams have been arguably the two best teams in hockey this season as they currently look like two teams who could potentially meet in the Eastern Conference Stanley Cup Finals.

It is not going to be an easy game to bet on considering both of them have been playing high-level hockey all season long,

Bet Lightning Penguins Play Moneyline -165 +145 Point Spread -1.5(+140) +1.5(-160) Total Points o6(-110) u6(-110)

Lightning vs Penguins News

The Lightning and the Penguins are two teams who have the potential to meet in a playoff series. This one is going to have a playoff atmosphere, so expect it to be an intense matchup.

Both are coming into this game playing some excellent hockey as of late, which means that trend should continue and we will get a treat on the ice.

Lightning vs Penguins Preview

Both of these teams have certainly enjoyed the season that they were hoping for this year as they are currently two of the top teams in hockey.

Both of them are going to come in with advanced stats better than most in the NHL. The Penguins are scoring at an elite level and are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games, while the Lightning are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games and are currently on a five-game winning streak.

Penguins News

The Lightning and Penguins are two teams coming into the season that were predicted to be two of the best teams in hockey just like they have been for the past few years. The Penguins have looked great this season as they have 74 points and have been playing their best hockey as of late. They are a team that has the potential to win a Stanley Cup if things do go right for them in the playoffs.

Lightning News

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been the best team in hockey for the past few years and coming into the year everybody knew exactly what type of team they were going to be.

As crazy as it sounds, they still haven’t exceeded expectations by any means because everybody knew the type of talent that this roster had. They’re currently the top team in the Atlantic Division and they are in second place in the Eastern Conference.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Lighting Trends

16-4 record in home games this year.

24 games have gone OVER while 26 have gone UNDER.

Penguins Trends

27 games have gone OVER while 24 have gone UNDER.

17-6 in away games this season.

Free NHL Picks — Lightning vs Penguins

For this game, I am going to go with the Tampa Bay Lightning to win outright. This has the potential to be the best matchup of the night on Thursday, and it is going to be a tough game to bet.

The Lightning have looked very good at home this year and the Penguins have looked very good as the away team this year as they are currently 17-6 in road games. It is not going to be an easy game to bet by any means, but I do like the Lightning in this one because they were going to show everybody that they are still the best team in hockey and that they are the team to beat.

