Oilers vs Blackhawks Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Edmonton Oilers are set to take on the Chicago Blackhawks in what should be one of the easier games to bet on in the NHL on Thursday. Chicago is arguably the worst team in hockey after dealing with a slew of issues this year. The Oilers are 30-21-3 while the Blackhawks are 19-27-8. Both teams have won a game each as it’s a 1-1 series this year.

Oilers vs Blackhawks – Game Information

Oilers vs Blackhawks Odds

The Oilers aren’t necessarily the best team in the NHL this season, although they have played well; there should be no reason why they don’t beat the Blackhawks outright on Wednesday. The Blackhawks have lost 4 of their last 5 games.

Bet Oilers Blackhawks Play Moneyline -145 +125 Point Spread -1.5(+165) +1.5(+100) Total Points o5.5(-110) u5.5(-110)

Oilers vs Blackhawks News

The Blackhawks 1-4 in their last five games and they haven’t necessarily been keeping it close for most of their games either. Outside of that, Chicago has not been able to get much going for the entire season, causing them to be arguably the worst team in the NHL.

The Oilers have one of the best rosters in the NHL and they are really starting to put this thing together the past few weeks. They’re currently 7-3 in their last 10 games and have beaten some very noteworthy opponents.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Preview

This should be a game that the Oilers do win pretty easily. They are clearly the better team and much more talented team than Chicago.

The Oilers have been able to score at least three goals in nine of their last 10 games. They have been on an impressive scoring streak, and that should continue against this Blackhawks team.

The Blackhawks have given up at least four goals in each of their last three games, so expect the Oilers to be able to put the puck in the net with ease.

Oilers News

The Oilers have been one of the better teams in hockey all season long and they should be able to walk away with this win.

The last time both of these teams did meet, the Blackhawks were able to come away with the win, but that is going to change on Thursday.

Blackhawks News

The Blackhawks have the sixth least amount of points in the NHL. They have been dealing with issues all season long internally in their front office and with some of their players, and it has just been a disaster in Chicago.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Oilers Trends

14-11 record at home and 14-8 in away games.

24 games have gone OVER while 26 have gone UNDER.

Blackhawks Trends

29 games have gone OVER while 19 have gone UNDER.

18-26 at home this season.

Free NHL Picks — Oilers vs Blackhawks

For the Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers, I’m going to go with the Oilers to win outright and game to go OVER.

Chicago has not been able to keep the puck out of the net all season long and with the scoring streak that Edmonton is on, I do not expect that to change.

